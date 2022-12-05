Croatia and Serbia deny secret Chinese police presence

Croatia and Serbia deny secret Chinese police presence
By bne IntelliNews December 5, 2022

Officials from Croatia and Serbia have denied there are any secret Chinese police stations in their countries

The two countries were reported by CNN to be among dozens around the globe where police stations had been secretly set up to monitor, harass and repatriate Chinese citizens. According to CNN’s report, China has more than 100 such overseas police stations.

Madrid-based human rights campaigner Safeguard Defenders also said it found evidence that China was operating 48 additional police stations abroad.

According to CNN, China signed joint police patrol agreements with Croatia and Serbia between 2018 and 2019 as part of the Belt and Road initiative. Allegedly, Chinese officers were patrolling jointly with Croatian policemen in the capital Zagreb.

Back in 2019 Reuters reported that Chinese officers have joined Serbian officers on patrol in Belgrade to help address the influx of Chinese tourists.

The police of both Croatia and Serbia have denied these claims. The two countries admitted that they had run joint police patrols with Chinese police, but said that these patrols had no coercive aspect at all and mainly concerned Chinese tourists.

Serbia’s interior ministry said in a statement that the country signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Public Security of China on joint police patrols in May 2019 and that six Chinese police officers had been present for joint patrols for just one month in the autumn of 2019.

“Based on the memorandum, they [the Chinese officers] did not have the right to use coercive means even then,” the ministry noted.

Instead, their task was to help Serbian police officers protect public order and security and to facilitate the contact of their compatriots and organisations with the Serbian police, as well as with the diplomatic and consular authorities of their country.

“We believe that such statements and unfounded claims harm the relations between the two countries of Serbia and China, as well as the cooperation that has always been at a high level,” the ministry statement said. 

Croatia’s interior ministry also admitted that Chinese police officers were sent to Croatia, but said this was only to communicate with Chinese tourists. It added that it had no information on the existence or operation of illegal police stations in Zagreb or Croatia.

Croatia also said that Chinese police officers were in the country to help communicate with Chinese tourists for one month each in the summers of 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Foreign investment has transformed Eastern Europe, says wiiw report

Will Croatia’s latest shot at World Cup glory ease economic slowdown?

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina

News

EU to help Western Balkans curb illegal migration surge

Illegal movements along the Western Balkans routes have significantly increased in 2022.

Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits

Christmas trees burnt down, road blocked in Ulaanbaatar as demonstrators demand details on fate of 44 trillion tughrik, or $12.8bn, in times of economic hardship.

Nerudova gains on Pavel and Babis in Czech presidential race

Former university rector has tweeted that she does not wish to discuss her rivals' (controversial) pasts, "but our future".

EU, G7 approve Russian oil price cap as embargo on country's crude comes into force

The EU and the G7 nations clinched a deal last week to fix the price of seaborne Russian crude oil exports at no more than $60 per barrel, aimed at crippling Moscow’s revenue stream while avoiding major disruption in the global oil market.

Moldova to send all its gas from Gazprom to Transnistria

Chisinau aims to avoid blackouts, bring down electricity prices and improve relations with Russia-backed separatists in Transnistria with latest move.

EU to help Western Balkans curb illegal migration surge
4 hours ago
Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
13 hours ago
Nerudova gains on Pavel and Babis in Czech presidential race
17 hours ago
EU, G7 approve Russian oil price cap as embargo on country's crude comes into force
17 hours ago
Moldova to send all its gas from Gazprom to Transnistria
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    13 hours ago
  2. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  3. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    1 day ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
    4 days ago
  5. Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
    2 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    13 hours ago
  2. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    12 days ago
  5. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss