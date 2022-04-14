Croatia raises €1.25bn from 10-year Eurobond

Croatia raises €1.25bn from 10-year Eurobond
By bne IntelliNews April 14, 2022

Croatia raised €1.25bn from a new 10-year Eurobond with Citi, Erste Group, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley being joint agents, the finance ministry said in a statement.

This is the first Eurobond issue from Croatia this year. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic commented that the sale of the issue showed investors’ trust in the country despite challenging market conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

“The terms we achieved confirm the status of Croatia as an attractive issuer. This also proves the strong confidence of investors in the quality of Croatia’s debt on the international market, and this has led to the fact that Croatia has paved the way for the euro-bond issuance for other countries in the region,” Plenkovic told his ministers.

The Eurobond carries an annual coupon of 2.875% and yields 2.975%. It was issued on April 13, 2022 and will mature in 2032.

Investors from US, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, CEE, Switzerland and others placed offers worth €3bn.

The funding raised through the new issue will be used for budget spending, including refinancing of an existing €1.25bn Eurobond maturing on May 30, 2022, which has an interest rate of 3.875%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan bolsters defences amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine’s economy to contract by 35% in 2022 – IIF

ISTANBUL BLOG: Central bank trots out policy rate hold as inflation gallops into the distance

News

Turkey moving to jail researchers who publish unapproved economic data

Istanbul’s ENAG, which argues inflation stands at 143% not 61%, a particular thorn in side of Erdogan administration with country now in election mode.

Serbia’s new Chinese anti-aircraft system fuels fears of Balkan arms race

Weaponry arrived at a time of concern over the stability of the Western Balkans following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals for more heavy weapons as Donbas battle looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to provide more and heavier weapons, warning that without them the conflict in Ukraine would become, “an endless bloodbath, spreading misery.”

IMF ready to extend additional funding to Moldova

The Moldovan authorities asked for an extra $267mn to help cope with the impact of the war in Ukraine and surging international energy and food prices.

Polish, Baltic leaders pledge support for Ukraine’s EU ambitions

Ukraine should become a member of the European Union as soon as possible, the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia said in Kyiv on April 13.

Turkey moving to jail researchers who publish unapproved economic data
12 hours ago
Serbia’s new Chinese anti-aircraft system fuels fears of Balkan arms race
23 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals for more heavy weapons as Donbas battle looms
1 day ago
IMF ready to extend additional funding to Moldova
1 day ago
Polish, Baltic leaders pledge support for Ukraine’s EU ambitions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    7 days ago
  2. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    8 days ago
  3. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    2 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    10 days ago
  5. Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin
    2 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 month ago
  2. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    17 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    22 days ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    17 days ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss