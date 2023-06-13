Croatia’s blue-chip index hits 12-year high

Croatia’s blue-chip Crobex index reached a 12-year high on June 12, ending the day at 2,306.25 points and passing the 2,300 points mark for the first time since March 2011, data on the website of the Zagreb Stock Exchange showed.

This was the index’ highest level since February 8, 2011, when it reached 2,309.29 points. The index kept rising on June 13, reaching 2,315.5 points at midday.

The narrower CROBEX10 index, which tracks the top ten issuers in terms of free float, market capitalisation and liquidity, also posted a record, ending at its highest level since January 17, 2022, reaching 1,324.57 points on June 12.

On June 13, the CROBEX10 index also kept rising, reaching 1,333.94 points during the day.