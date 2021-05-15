Croatia’s government gives go ahead for Zagreb airport to borrow €19.5mn from EBRD

Croatia’s government decided to allow the operator of the Zagreb airport, MZLZ, to borrow €19.5mn from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), it said in a statement on its website.
The company needs fresh cash to meet its liquidity needs as it has suffered severely from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In 2020, the turnover of the Zagreb airport shrank 73% y/y to €58mn.
MZLZ is restructuring Zagreb airport’s costs and was allowed by its creditors to borrow the €19.5mn from the EBRD. However, the company will have to ban the distribution of profits to shareholders, as well as to freeze payment of a €38.5mn debt of concession-holders to shareholders.
MAS Securities, the financing arm of MAS Real Estate, a property investor in Central and Eastern Europe with a focus on Romania, ... more
Germany will finance the initial phase of the Green Infrastructure in Tirana project with a €50mn loan, according to a statement from the German embassy in Tirana. The project aims to ... more
Serbia’s government said it has signed two public policy loan deals worth €234.6mn with the World Bank and France's development agency AFD to support its green recovery. The two loans are for ... more