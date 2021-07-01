Croatia’s retail trade up 16.5% y/y, 6.4% m/m in May

Retail trade turnover increased in Croatia by 16.5% in annual and 6.4% in monthly terms in May, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported.

The sector is recovering after deep contraction during the lockdown months of April and May 2020. As well as the lifting of restriction on the Croatian population, May also saw the return of tourists, albeit in smaller numbers than before the pandemic began, further pushing up retail trade.

Working-day adjusted retail trade turnover increased in real terms by 16.5% year-on-year, after expanding by 34.4% y/y the month before.

Compared to May 2020, growth in turnover was recorded in all trade branches. The largest increase in nominal turnover was posted by other non-store retail sale (up 43.3%), automotive fuels and lubricants (up 41.6%), as well as textile, clothing, footwear and leather goods (up 36.1%).

The 6.4% month-on-month rise in May in real terms included a 11.2% increase for non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants). On the other hand, sales of food products decreased by 0.9% m/m.