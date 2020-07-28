Croatian tourist arrivals pass 2mn mark in July

Croatia recorded 2mn tourist arrivals in the first 27 days of July, the Croatian National Tourist Board (HNTB) said on July 27, quoting data from the eVisitor system.

This is a highly respectable 54% of the arrivals in the same month of 2019, and follows the opening up of Croatia to foreign tourists after the lifting of its coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Tourist overnight stays reached 14.7mn in July 1-27, around 59% of the same period of last year.

Foreign tourists accounted for 1.8mn arrivals (51% of the 2019 level) and 12.5mn overnight stays (56%). The HNTB noted that the turnover of domestic tourists is at 90% of last year’s traffic measured by arrivals, and 78% in overnight stays.

Germany was the top tourist source country, at 92% of last year’s numbers, followed by Slovenia (91%) and Poland and the Czech Republic (around 82%).

“We are conducting intensive promotional, but also those information campaigns in which we communicate that Croatia is a safe tourist destination in our nearest emitting markets. These are, given the circumstances, excellent indicators and a good announcement for August, in which we expect the continuation of positive trends. This is confirmed by the number of about 700,000 tourists who are currently vacationing in Croatia,” said the director of the HNTB, Kristjan Stanicic.

The figures bode well for Croatia’s overall economic performance this year, as the steep contraction forecast by international financial institutions (IFIs) is linked to the expected sharp decline in tourism revenues. Earlier projections were for Croatia to take in only around a quarter of the revenues generated last year.