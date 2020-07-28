Croatian tourist arrivals pass 2mn mark in July

Croatian tourist arrivals pass 2mn mark in July
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2020

Croatia recorded 2mn tourist arrivals in the first 27 days of July, the Croatian National Tourist Board (HNTB) said on July 27, quoting data from the eVisitor system. 

This is a highly respectable 54% of the arrivals in the same month of 2019, and follows the opening up of Croatia to foreign tourists after the lifting of its coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. 

Tourist overnight stays reached 14.7mn in July 1-27, around 59% of the same period of last year. 

Foreign tourists accounted for 1.8mn arrivals (51% of the 2019 level) and 12.5mn overnight stays (56%). The HNTB noted that the turnover of domestic tourists is at 90% of last year’s traffic measured by arrivals, and 78% in overnight stays.

Germany was the top tourist source country, at 92% of last year’s numbers, followed by Slovenia (91%) and Poland and the Czech Republic (around 82%). 

“We are conducting intensive promotional, but also those information campaigns in which we communicate that Croatia is a safe tourist destination in our nearest emitting markets. These are, given the circumstances, excellent indicators and a good announcement for August, in which we expect the continuation of positive trends. This is confirmed by the number of about 700,000 tourists who are currently vacationing in Croatia,” said the director of the HNTB, Kristjan Stanicic. 

The figures bode well for Croatia’s overall economic performance this year, as the steep contraction forecast by international financial institutions (IFIs) is linked to the expected sharp decline in tourism revenues. Earlier projections were for Croatia to take in only around a quarter of the revenues generated last year.

Romania’s budget deficit hits 4.2% of GDP in H1

Deficit soared by 126% y/y to €9.4bn, but Finance Minister Florin Citu says Romania won't need IMF support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has regained his lead in the popularity rankings over Russia’s regional governors

In March the governors overtook Putin in the popularity stakes with an approval rating of 65 vs Putin’s 63, but since then they have seen their popularity fall by 7pp

Russian consumer confidence crashed in 2Q20, business confidence starts to recover

Consumer confidence crashed in the second quarter of this year, while business confidence has started to recover after its nadir in May.

One in three Russian companies lost money over the first four months of this year

The share of unprofitable organisations in Russia in January-May 2020 amounted to 36%. At the same time, the profit of Russian enterprises fell by more than two times, according to Rosstat data.

Fat cats: new study shows corruption can be measured in kilos

A new study finds that the more overweight the politicians in a government from the former Soviet Union are, the more likely that government is to be corrupt.

