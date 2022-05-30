Crowd shouts down supreme leader’s emissary as death toll from Iran building collapse climbs to 31

Crowd shouts down supreme leader’s emissary as death toll from Iran building collapse climbs to 31
Search teams looking for victims and survivors of the building collapse. The death toll climbed from five to 31 over the course of a week. / PressTV.
By bne IntelIiNews May 30, 2022

As news spread that the death toll from last week's Metropol building collapse in southwestern Iran had climbed to at least 31, an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived to address mourners. He was not well received, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Posted video footage shows Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, surrounded by bodyguards and seemingly perplexed by the scenes that have greeted him, being shouted down as he tries to address mourners near the site of what was the 10-storey Metropol in the city of Abadan. Boos and shouts are heard from the crowd of hundreds. Unverified footage suggests that subsequently riot police, who had ordered the crowd not to chant against the Islamic Republic, clubbed demonstrators and fired teargas. At least one officer fired what appeared to be a shotgun, but it was not clear if it was live fire or so-called “beanbag” rounds designed to stun.

After the initial booing and shouting, the cleric is heard trying to address the crowd again, saying: “My dears, please keep calm, as a sign of respect to Abadan, its martyrs and the dear [victims] the whole Iranian nation is mourning tonight.”

The crowd responds by shouting: “Shameless!”

A live broadcast of the event on state television then cut out. Protesters reportedly later chanted: “I will kill, I will kill the one who killed my brother!”

Tehran’s Hamshahri newspaper reported that the protesters attacked the platform where state TV set up its camera for the occasion, cutting off the broadcast.

Social tensions in Iran have risen amid surging inflation, including steep hikes in food prices, and a series of strikes mounted by workers including teachers and bus drivers in Tehran. In the past year, the country has also been hit by protests over water shortages.

Abadan is located in oil-rich Khuzestan province, home to Iran’s Arab minority who complain about being treated as second-class citizens in Iran. Hamshahri observed that two tribes entered the city to support the demonstration over the deadly building collapse on May 24.

Amid allegations of corruption, the authorities acknowledged that the Metropol’s owner and government officials allowed construction to continue on the building despite concerns over unacceptable workmanship. Thirteen people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the disaster, including the city’s mayor, who was beaten by a crowd on the day of the tragedy, and two former mayors of the city.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told state TV that "widespread corruption existed between the contractor, the builder, the supervisor and the licensing system."

The collapse has raised anxieties about the safety of similar buildings in the country. The disaster reminded many Iranians of the 2017 fire and collapse of the Plasco building in Tehran. That tragedy took the lives of 26 people.

In Tehran, the city’s emergency department warned that 129 high-rise buildings in the capital remained unsafe based on a survey in 2017, the AP said. The country’s prosecutor general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, has pledged to address the issue immediately.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: Colt of personality

Iran seizes Greek tankers after grabbing of Iranian ship and reports of Israeli ‘suicide drone’ strike on military facility

Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn

News

RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid

Renaissance Capital, the Moscow-based investment bank controlled by billionaire oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov, may face closure unless an eleventh-hour deal can be struck by managers to buy out the business, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

Hungary receives exemption from EU oil embargo

EU leaders have reached a compromise deal to ban Russian oil exports to the block's countries, putting maximum pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, announced in the early hours of May 3

Bulgaria’s ruling coalition divided over euro adoption plans

Two of the four ruling parties say they want more analysis of what euro adoption will mean for Bulgaria, as Sofia aims to enter the eurozone in January 2024.

Geopolitics suspected behind Budapest pulling out of race to host ice hockey tournament without Russia

Finland and Latvia will host the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships after Slovenia and Hungary withdrew their joint candidacy.

Serbian president says new gas deal agreed with Russia

President Aleksandar Vucic says he agreed gas supplies on terms “very favourable for Serbia” in call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
5 hours ago
Hungary receives exemption from EU oil embargo
11 hours ago
Bulgaria’s ruling coalition divided over euro adoption plans
22 hours ago
Geopolitics suspected behind Budapest pulling out of race to host ice hockey tournament without Russia
1 day ago
Serbian president says new gas deal agreed with Russia
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    1 day ago
  2. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    4 days ago
  3. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    6 days ago
  4. Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign executive ranks
    7 days ago
  5. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    4 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    1 day ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    27 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    22 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    22 days ago
  5. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss