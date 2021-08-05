Czech central bank hikes interest rates again

Czech central bank hikes interest rates again
Analysts expect one or two more rate hikes before the end of the year.
By bne IntelliNews August 5, 2021

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has increased its two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, underpinned by a new macroeconomic forecast.

At the same time, it increased the Lombard rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% and kept the discount rate unchanged at 0.05%. 

The increase is the first since the central bank began a tightening cycle in June on fears of rising inflation.

"An interest rate hike at the August meeting was recommended by the CNB's May forecast and in recent weeks the majority of the board members, including Governor Jiří Rusnok, said they supported an increase in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, Chief Economist at Generali Investments CEE, for the Czech News Agency. 

He expects interest rate hikes to continue also in September and November. "The gradual tightening of monetary conditions through higher interest rates will help dampen inflation and related imbalances, which may help the economy maintain solid growth in the medium term," he added.

According to Jakub Seidler, Chief Economist at the Czech Banking Association, the CNB decision has already been reflected in market interest rates, including mortgage rates. "Therefore, today's CNB rate hike will not in itself lead to a jump in mortgage rates," he noted.

“The CNB caused little surprise with its 25bp rate hike earlier today, as the board members have been signalling the move for weeks. The bank remains characteristically hawkish, with appetite for further hikes clear among some board members,”  analysts from Oxford Economics said, adding that CNB might be tempted to add another hike before the end of 2021, but given the risk to growth in the winter months, they think caution should now take over.

The central bank has also increased its forecast for  Czech economic growth to 3.5% (up from 1.2% estimate from May) in 2021 and 4.1% (down from 4.3%) in 2022. For 2023,  Czech GDP is expected to return to a  growth rate of 3%.

“Renewed economic growth will be driven by strongly recovering household consumption, aided, among other things, by the release of part of the forced savings created during lockdowns. Consumer sentiment will also be boosted by a gradual improvement in the labour market situation. The overloading of global supply chains, which is currently hindering the production and export performance of Czech industry, will weaken over the rest of this year,” the CNB said in its statement. 

The inflation is expected to rise above the upper boundary of the tolerance band around the 2% target this year, mainly as a result of an increase in food prices inflation and strong fuel price inflation. Next year the inflation should return towards the 2% target. 

“We argue that the underlying inflationary forces will remain subdued. Q2 GDP growth disappointed, with the flash estimate only at 0.6% q/q. And while high-frequency data show activity continues on an uptrend and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in June, we expect the negative output gap and labour market slack to dampen inflation,”  Oxford Economics noted.

A 3.5% economic growth for this year is also foreseen in the latest forecast of the Czech Chamber of Commerce. For the next year the chamber is more optimistic than the CNB, expecting the economy to increase by 4.6%. Despite a shortage of chips and raw materials, Czech industry will remain strong this year, however, household consumption will be more cautious.

Inflation is forecast to fall from 3.4% this year to 2.4%. The chamber expects unemployment to reach 3.3%. The average nominal wage should increase by 3.4% this year, followed by 4.8% growth in 2022. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s central bank in a bind as official inflation moves to 5 bps below policy rate

Turks left with only poor second-hand car choices amid realities of country’s economic crisis

Russian banks maintain recovery, double profit in 1H21

News

Calvey convicted in Russian embezzlement case, sentence to be passed later

Russia’s most famous fund manager Michael Calvey has been found guilty of embezzlement by a Moscow court, but will serve no jail time in a decision that is widely seen as a major blow to Russia’s investment climate.

Western FMCG companies remain top advertisers on Belarusian state TV despite harsh sanctions regime

Companies from Europe and the US place two out of three commercials broadcast on prime-time Belarusian state television.

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova talks to Dozhd ahead of her trial on charges of attempting a coup

The trial of Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova started on August 4 where she is charged with attempting a coup d'état and faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted in what she claims is a politically motivated case.

Baltic states ‘block Georgian PM’s official visit plans amid Tbilisi failure to crack down on far right’

Report says officials upset by perceived unwillingness of Tbilisi to punish those responsible for violence against journalists and LGBTQ activists that resulted in cancellation of Tbilisi Pride event.

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday. If found guilty she faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism.

Calvey convicted in Russian embezzlement case, sentence to be passed later
6 hours ago
Western FMCG companies remain top advertisers on Belarusian state TV despite harsh sanctions regime
12 hours ago
Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova talks to Dozhd ahead of her trial on charges of attempting a coup
15 hours ago
Baltic states ‘block Georgian PM’s official visit plans amid Tbilisi failure to crack down on far right’
15 hours ago
Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    1 day ago
  2. VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    6 days ago
  3. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    1 day ago
  4. Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    5 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan after the storm
    5 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    1 month ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    28 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    22 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    24 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss