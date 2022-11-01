Czech holiday weekend sees a clash of demonstrations over Ukraine

Czech holiday weekend sees a clash of demonstrations over Ukraine
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska addressed the crowd at the pro-Ukraine rally on Sunday. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera in Prague November 1, 2022

A third far-right rally in Prague's Wenceslas Square organised by pro-Russian and antivaxxer activists called again for the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s cabinet on Friday October 28, the day of the national holiday commemorating the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918.

But it was smaller than the previous rallies and was followed by a slightly larger demonstration “against fear” and in support of Ukraine on Sunday during which Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska addressed the crowd.

The comparison between the two demonstrations may indicate that liberal forces are beginning to push back against the populist forces that are trying to exploit the cost of living crisis, and that the Czech public is not yet tiring of supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggresssion or the costs that this entails.

Police estimated the Friday rally was attended by the lower tens of thousands, which is lot less than the first one attended by a crowd of 70,000 which had taken many seasoned analysts by surprise. Like the subsequent “Czech Republic First” rally held on another Czech public holiday on September 28, organisers demanded Czechia take a neutral stance towards Russia, leaves Nato and the EU, and agrees new contracts for imports of cheap Russian gas.

The presidential candidate of the pro-Russian Czech Communist Party Josef Skala was collecting signatures necessary to run in the race and so was former head of the Czech energy regulator’s office Alena Vitaskova. Actor Ivan Vyskocil told the demonstrators that even after the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 the situation had not been as bad, because “electricity power plants were ours, water was ours, breweries were ours, Skoda Auto was ours”.

The crowd that attended the Sunday demonstration in support of Ukraine was described by public media as containing several tens of thousands and police tweeted that “according to our estimate lower tens of thousands of participants” were at the square. They were addressed through a video link by  Zelenska, who thanked Czechia for supporting her country.

“As long as people around the world won’t close their eyes over the war then our light shall never be extinguished”, she said and added that Russia literally wants to “take away the light from us, to freeze us, to frighten us”, highlighting that Russia is waging a war against mothers and children.  

Several Czech artists and civic leaders also addressed the crowd on Sunday and politicians from the ruling coalition parties were seen in the crowd or posted pictures from the demonstration on social media, including Senate President Milos Vystrcil and Pirate Party leader and Minister of Regional Development Ivan Bartos.

The demonstration was organised by the Million Moments for Democracy NGO, which organised the largest mass demonstration in the history of Czechia in 2019 against the rule of the then populist premier and billionaire Andrej Babis and his ANO party.   Some a quarter of a million people had attended that demonstration.    

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Transnistria threatens to cut off Moldova's electricity supplies

Green energy arm of Israeli BIG Holding announces new projects in Bosnia and Romania

Poland picks Westinghouse Electric to build first nuclear power plant

News

Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, GDP fell by 1.7%, while y/y the economy contracted by 0.6%.

Transnistria threatens to cut off Moldova's electricity supplies

Moldova has failed to sign a contract with MoldGRES in separatist Transnistria, leaving the country short of power and facing blackouts.

Putin's negotiations with Armenia and Azerbaijan don't bring any concrete results

The Sochi summit underscored Russian efforts to regain the initiative in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiating process from the EU and US.

Public mass trials to open in Tehran for 1,000 arrested amid Iran unrest

Ukraine, meanwhile, makes case that Fifa should expel the Iranian football team from the upcoming Qatar world cup finals.

US Supreme Court rules plaintiffs can sue Turkey over Erdogan security detail’s 'brutal brawl' with protesters

Anti-Turkish regime activists were badly beaten in 2017 melee that followed talks between Donald Trump and Turkey's strongman leader.

Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession
6 hours ago
Transnistria threatens to cut off Moldova's electricity supplies
6 hours ago
Putin's negotiations with Armenia and Azerbaijan don't bring any concrete results
7 hours ago
Public mass trials to open in Tehran for 1,000 arrested amid Iran unrest
12 hours ago
US Supreme Court rules plaintiffs can sue Turkey over Erdogan security detail’s 'brutal brawl' with protesters
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    1 day ago
  3. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    5 days ago
  4. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    8 days ago
  5. Why Turkey is going nowhere fast with ‘lira-isation’
    6 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    24 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    20 days ago
  3. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss