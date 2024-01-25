Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention

Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention
Following the 2022 elections, the Senate shifted further to the right amid a low voter turnout. / Krokodyl
By Albin Sybera January 25, 2024

The Czech Senate has failed to ratify the Istanbul Convention against violence against women and domestic violence.

Only 34 of the 71 present senators backed the ratification of the convention, which Czechia had already signed in 2016. Most senators from the Christian Democrat KDU-CSL in the current ruling coalition were against the ratification, as were many from the right-wing government parties, the ODS and TOP 09. From the opposition, there was opposition from the populist ANO party.

The result confirms Czechia as an outlier in Europe. Only four other EU member states have not ratified the Convention – namely Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia – while many EU candidate countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina, have already done so.

The vote also goes against the liberal social views held by many Czechs,  who have an easygoing attitude to sex, including homosexual relations, which can be legally registered.  

However, since the 2016 ratification, populists, conservatives and the radical right have tried to turn the Council of Europe convention into a subject of domestic cultural wars, aided by far-right manipulation and widespread disinformation narratives.

Jan Skopecek, a prominent MP of the ruling neoliberal ODS party, welcomed the outcome of the Senate vote. “It is an ideological text penned by the progressive left. A healthy reasoning won,” Skopecek posted on social media.

"The Istanbul Convention is a political and ideological document, which cannot have any influence on any court proceeding nor help a single victim," Skopecek's ODS party colleague, senator and former Minister of Justice Daniela Kovarova stated at her website normalnidaniela.cz [A normal Daniela].

"My 10-year-long fight against the ratification has just ended", Kovarova added on X/Twitter, referring to the convention as a "Trojan horse and money channel".

Czech Television reported that senator Jiri Cunek from the Christian democratic KDU-CSL and former chairman of the party lashed out against the ratification ahead of the vote, alleging it will remove largely atheist Czechia from  Christian European civilisation.

Minister of Justice Pavel Blazek (ODS) warned senators ahead of the vote about “men being automatically labelled as violators”.

“If all [men] end up behind bars, the human race will go extinct”, Blazek was quoted as saying by Czech Television.  

The outcome of the vote comes amid media reports exposing cases of systematic sexual violence against girls and minors where perpetrators were handed conditional sentences.

In one of the latest ones, a now 17-year-old girl was for two years repeatedly raped by her stepfather, who walked out of the court with a conditional sentence. The court ruled that the experience did not have “a major negative impact” on a girl who later attempted suicide.

The liberal voices in Czech politics and media slammed the outcome of the Senate vote.   

“The result of the Istanbul Convention in the Senate is a great challenge for liberal parties to do something about the increasingly more conservative second chamber,” commented Michal Berg, co-chair of the non-parliamentary Green party, who has also served on the European Green Party leadership.

“We want to remove stereotypes; nobody wants to break up the traditional family,” countered Vaclav Laska of the liberal SEN21 and Pirates senators group, pointing out the persistent economic balance of power in Czech households favouring men.   

Editor of leading liberal daily, DenikN, Jan Molacek, posted on X/Twitter, “How do we want to face disinformation when a Senate, which should be an elite selection of society, has succumbed to these?”  

The Czech Senate had been viewed as a democratic backstop during the era of populist rule of billionaire Andrej Babis, which ended in late 2021. But following the 2022 elections, the Senate shifted further to the right amid a low voter turnout. The ruling coalition leaders ODS increased their senators from 15 to 23. The bloc of right-wing pro-EU parties SPOLU, which ousted ANO in 2021, has held a 41-seat majority in the 81-member Senate since then.    

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2024 Central Europe

Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections

Muddy Waters publishes another report accusing Czech property group CPI of misleading investors

News

Zelenskiy slams Moscow as “playing with lives” of Ukrainians as mystery of downed Russian plane deepens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners" after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a plane crash that reportedly killed 65 Ukrainian POWs.

Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid

Hungary now remains the sole holdout, greatly embarrassing Budapest after the Orban government pledged numerous times that Budapest would not be the last to ratify.

Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

Fico pledges to support EU aid to Ukraine, despite saying earlier that he would support Orbán's proposals to keep the package separate from the EU budget.

Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security

Prominent Ukrainian investment banker Igor Mazepa, founder and CEO of Concorde Capital investment company, was released from a pre-trial detention facility after posting bail.

Hungary’s state energy giant makes green transition a pillar of long-term strategy

MVM is also eyeing further expansion in the Balkans and an eventual IPO on the Budapest bourse.

Zelenskiy slams Moscow as “playing with lives” of Ukrainians as mystery of downed Russian plane deepens
4 hours ago
Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid
8 hours ago
Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart
8 hours ago
Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security
9 hours ago
Hungary’s state energy giant makes green transition a pillar of long-term strategy
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    5 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    20 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss