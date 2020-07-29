Czech state and utility company CEZ signed agreement on Dukovany nuclear power plant construction

The Czech state and the energy company CEZ and Elektrarna Dukovany II signed a framework agreement on the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany on July 28, as stated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the ministry, by 2024, the investor (CEZ) has to tender the main supplier of the new nuclear power plant in Dukovany, negotiate a contract, secure all necessary permits and to ensure that the new power plant unit is put into operation in 2036. The state will bear guarantees for political and legislative risks that could make the project impossible.

“The mutual position of both parties is balanced. It is crucial for the state that the investor undertakes to negotiate a contract with the supplier by 2024 and to intensively continue the preparation of new nuclear sources. So that the new Dukovan unit could be put into operation in 2036,” commented the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade and Minister of Transport Karel Havlicek.

“Draft agreements give assurance to us and our shareholders. We can continue on all aspects of the project. In March this year, we applied for a permit to place a nuclear facility at the State Office for Nuclear Safety. At the end of the year, we expect to start a tender for a new nuclear unit, with the supplier being selected by the end of 2022,” added CEZ CEO Daniel Benes.

“The goal is not contracts, tenders or construction. The goal is to put the power plant into reliable and safe operation in the required quality, time and budget. That is why the biggest piece of work is still ahead of us,” added the government's commissioner for nuclear energy, who led the preparation of the contracts Jaroslav Mil.