Czechs give ultimatum to Russia to let expelled diplomats return to Moscow

Czechs give ultimatum to Russia to let expelled diplomats return to Moscow
The Russian Embassy in Prague has long been suspected of being a centre for Russian spying in the region.
By bne IntelliNews April 22, 2021

Russia must re-admit all 20 expelled Czech diplomats to their embassy in Moscow by Thursday, April 22 at 12pm, said the newly appointed Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jakub Kulhanek, after meeting with the Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Alexander Zmeyevski, or Czechia will expel more Russian diplomats to level the numbers of diplomats at both embassies.

According to Kulhanek, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman are united in this move. 

The decision comes after Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats in a tit-for-tat round of expulsions of their diplomats. Czechia decided to remove 18 Russian diplomats, all alleged members of the Russian intelligence services, because of the Kremlin´s suspected involvement in two arms warehouse explosions that resulted in two deaths. According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, the Czech Embassy in Moscow now has just five diplomats and 19 other staff, while the huge Russian Embassy in Prague – long seen as the base for Russian spying in the region – still has 27 diplomats and 67 other staff.

The tensions between both countries might be intensified further after Czech police units from the National Centre for Combatting of Organised Crime today detained five people suspected of taking part in the fighting or organising of such actions in the east of Ukraine alongside Russia-backed separatists of the Donetsk People’s Republic. 

As the Czech media reported, hundreds of police officers took part in the intervention, and the police suspect it was the Russian secret agency GRU from the Russian Embassy in Prague who incited the members of paramilitary groups to make the trips.

iROZHLAS.cz server wrote that the investigation has been focused on a paramilitary association. Police reportedly found that one of its members had gone to the Donbas in the past, fighting on the side of the separatists. After returning, the association started raising money to send other people to the war zone.

Shattered relations between Prague and Moscow also led to the exclusion of Russian state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom from participating in one of the biggest tenders for a new nuclear power unit at Dukovany plant earlier this week. 

Rosatom responded that this decision was anti-market and political, and will harm Czechia's own industry as the Russian proposal envisaged the involvement of hundreds of Czech and European companies in the project, with contracts worth billions of euros.

Pro-Russian Czech President Milos Zeman pushed for Rosatom to take part in the €6bn Czech tender very loudly, so this reverse will be hard for him to accept. He has not made any comments regarding the current events so far, but as his spokesman confirmed, he will do so this weekend.

According to the Czech political analyst and a director of New York University´s Prague campus Jiri Pehe, Prague Castle may have been supporting the recent efforts of the Communist Party and the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party of Tomio Okamura to undermine Babis’s government. 

He asks “whether the Castle hadn’t sanctioned this initiative precisely because Zeman already might have known that the Russian engagement in Vrbetice would be made public.”

Pehe suggested that Zeman could have wanted to form his own government not only because of his own priorities, but also to have control over events that would come out after the Vrbetice explosions announcement.

“We also cannot avoid the question of whether Babis’ announcement of a possible Russian terrorist act in our country was a declaration of war against the Castle, which clearly had been trying to get rid of him in recent weeks,” Pehe concluded.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czechia and Slovakia recorded the highest excess mortality rates in the EU in February

VISEGRAD BLOG: Czech President Zeman's pro-Russian policy blows up in his face

Czechia expels 18 alleged agents from Russian embassy after accusing Kremlin of causing explosion

News

#BREAKING: Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine’s border

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says the military exercises along Ukraine’s border have been completed and has ordered all the troops back to barracks starting on April 23 to be completed by May

Navalny rally disappoints on a low turnout

As Russian President Vladimir Putin was at the lectern giving his annual State of the Nation speech on April 21 crowds began to gather on the central square in Vladivostok to answer the Team Navalny call for nation-wide demonstrations.

Outrage in Armenia as Azerbaijan’s Aliyev threatens force to secure land corridor

Analyst says comments meant for domestic audience as well and that there are no credible military threats to “back up rhetoric” reminiscent of “Saddam Hussein”.

Socialist Party worker shot dead ahead of Albanian general election

One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting in the city of Elbasan, four days before Albanians vote in the April 25 general election.

Montenegro spent €25mn to help politicians and magistrates buy property

Officials say previous governments gave out apartments and loans to magistrates and political figures at a total cost of around €25mn.

#BREAKING: Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine’s border
1 hour ago
Navalny rally disappoints on a low turnout
10 hours ago
Outrage in Armenia as Azerbaijan’s Aliyev threatens force to secure land corridor
15 hours ago
Socialist Party worker shot dead ahead of Albanian general election
16 hours ago
Montenegro spent €25mn to help politicians and magistrates buy property
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    3 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    9 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    8 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    1 day ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    3 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    9 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    24 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    8 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss