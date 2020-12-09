Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%

STEM asked: ”Are you personally generally satisfied with our membership of the European Union?” Graph shows percentage of respondents who answered "definitely yes" or "rather yes”.
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2020

57% of Czechs have been satisfied with Czechia’s membership in the European Union since 2010, showed a survey conducted by the Stem agency at the turn of October and November. 

This is a rebound following a gradual decline in satisfaction with EU membership in the last decade and a sudden slump when the pandemic struck Europe in the spring. 

"The recovery of trust is probably most related to the fact that the shock of the pandemic has faded away, that the EU has found its role in cooperation and that we no longer feel like the best in Europe," said Stem's chief analyst for international relations Nikola Horejs. 

According to Stem, satisfaction with EU membership has gradually declined from a record 69% since the 2009 global economic crisis. The lowest share was posted in 2016, when only 35% of Czechs said they were satisfied with being in the EU. 

In recent years, confidence in the EU has slowly begun to move closer to pre-crisis levels, however, this spring, after the COVID-19 epidemic started in the country, satisfaction with EU membership suddenly fell from more than 50% to 46%. 

The report pointed out that at the same time, confidence in Nato and the ratings of most foreign countries also declined by several percentage points. This showed “when a society is in crisis it closes in on itself and does not trust distant units or institutions,” according to Stem. 

In the autumn, satisfaction with EU membership has not only recovered to last year's level, but even slightly surpassed it. Eight out of 10 Czechs then feel a sense of belonging to Europe. Czechs appreciate the EU's contribution to vaccines and medicines and the removal of barriers to the import and export of goods and food, and partly see the help of the economic crisis, says the report. 

Turkey portfolio inflows slow again, Turks still hoarding FX

Foreign investors sell net $23mn of equities but purchase net $91mn worth of domestic government bonds.

Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 5.2% y/y in 10M20, improving from a 5.5% y/y decline in 9M20, according to estimates published on December 9 by the Ministry of Economic Development

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3

The partial economic recovery in Q3, after the deep 12.2% q/q contraction in Q2, fell short of analysts' expectations.

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

Work continues apace in hope of better times ahead after decimation of country’s international tourism industry this year by coronavirus crisis.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, providing a measure of foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time, stopped falling in the last weeks of November but remains down by a half on the same week a year ago.

