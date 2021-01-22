D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Russia's biggest demonstrations since 2011 in protest against Navalny jailing
Opposition activist Navalny's call for mass protests a success as thousands take to the streets across Russia
Russia's National Welfare Fund accounts for almost 12% of GDP
Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny
NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%, worsens CPI outlook
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Albania needs reforms for e-commerce to thrive, says World Bank
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Corona-induced slump in global clothing sector dragged down Albania’s 2020 exports
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
Bulgaria's Biodit first company to IPO on new BEAM market
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump with image of aircraft shadowing blond golfer
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Turkish ready-wear retailer D’S Damat, owned by local conglomerate Orka Holding, has granted franchise stores to seven shopping mall operators in Turkey and abroad in the past seven to eight months, Orka’s founding chairman Suleyman Orakcioglu told business daily Dunya on January 18.
Operators want to bring brands into their malls and the franchised delivery of brands via themselves is becoming a trend, according to Orakcioglu.
In 2002, private equity firm Bahraini Investcorp acquired a 30% stake in Orka.
According to Investcorp, Orka, established in 1986, operates 213 stores, including 162 in Turkey and 51 abroad.
An unnamed shopping mall operator told Dunya that many shopping mall operators in Anatolia with low occupancy rates have five to six franchise stores, although the situation was not seen in Istanbul due to investor profiles in Turkey’s commercial capital.
‘Not too illogical’
“The malls are becoming their own tenants,” the operator said, adding that it was not seen as too illogical given that the approach stopped brand and occupancy rate losses.
It is expected that declining occupancy rates will be the main trouble facing Turkey’s shopping malls in the coming period, Avi Alkas, deputy head of the Turkish Council of Shopping Centres (AYD), was cited as saying by Dunya.
Surviving with 60-70% of store units empty was too much of a challenge for shopping centres, added Alkas, who in a reference to the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, remarked “contagiousness is the order of the day”.
When empty store units started to emerge, knock-on effects could emerge, Alkas continued, adding that operators and retailers were putting their heads together to determine what they could do to address the situation at a time when the bricks and mortar retail industry was having no joy due to the growth of e-commerce.
‘30 at risk of bank takeovers’
On January 14, Huseyin Altas, head of the AYD, said that around 30 shopping malls in Turkey were at risk of being taken over by banks in the next three months due to outstanding investment loans amounting to $15bn.
In December, Akbank took over a shopping mall and a boutique hotel in Istanbul. Local media claimed that the lender was in talks to take over another shopping mall in exchange for a loan debt.
In November, Qatar bought a 30% stake in Istinye Park Mall in Istanbul.
In October, Fitch Ratings downgraded Turkish shopping mall operator Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim (RGY/Ronesans REIT) by one notch to B/Negative, five notches below investment grade and two notches below Turkey’s sovereign rating.
According to local association BMD, which represents 423 local brands, the share of online sales in the turnover of polled association members reached 21% in 2020 from less than 8% prior to the emergence of the pandemic despite overall turnover standing at 60% of pre-pandemic levels.
In July 2019, more than six months before the world started taking note of the start of the pandemic in China, Sinan Oncel, head of BMD, said more than 4,000 store spaces were vacant in Turkey’s 400-plus shopping centres, with high costs and weak consumer demand hitting the country’s retail industry.
