Damage caused by Turkey’s earthquake disaster to exceed $100bn says UNDP

Damage caused by Turkey’s earthquake disaster to exceed $100bn says UNDP
Scene of devastation in Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey. Many Turks who kept their savings in gold at home are searching the rubble for what they can retrieve. / Mohammad Hossein Velayati, Tasnim.
By bne IntelIiNews March 7, 2023

Damage caused by the major earthquake disaster that hit Turkey in early February will exceed $100bn, according to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) official.

Speaking ahead of a major donor conference next week, Louisa Vinton said at a March 7 media briefing conducted by video link from Gaziantep—one of the Turkish cities that suffered massive quake damage—that “it’s clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by … international partners would be in excess of $100bn.”

Vinton added that the damage figure was a provisional calculation, which only covered the 11 Turkish provinces struck by the disaster and not northern Syria, parts of which were also devastated by the twin major earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 in magnitude. So far, the official earthquake death toll in Turkey stands at more than 46,000, while in Syria the figure to date is around 7,000. Neither country has given an estimate of missing persons.

The donor conference, to be held on March 16 in Brussels, is to raise money for survivors and reconstruction.

Previously, the World Bank estimated the direct damage in Turkey at $34.2bn. However, it said recovery and reconstruction costs would be far higher, while losses to Turkey’s GDP related to economic disruptions caused by the earthquakes would also add to the cost.

Vinton talked of scenes in the Turkish province worst-hit by the quakes, Hatay, that were “apocalyptic”, noting hundreds of thousands of homes had been destroyed.

Of the 2mn survivors of the disaster in Turkey, around 1.5mn are living in tents and another 46,000 have been moved to container houses, according to the Turkish government.

Separately, the longstanding practice in Turkey of storing gold at home rather than depositing cash in the bank is haunting many of the Turks who saw their residences reduced to rubble by the earthquake disaster.

With the Turkish lira collapsing in value in the past few years, saving up gold—usually in the form of coins or jewellery—has remained the preferred method of protecting the value of assets for huge numbers of people in Turkey. Thus, for a great many of those who are unable to recover their gold from the earthquake rubble, financial disaster looms.

Reuters reported on March 7 how many earthquake survivors were searching rubble for their gold savings.

"Our everything is in the rubble," Reyhan Vural, an resident of the southern city of Osmaniye, told the news agency, gesturing at a mound of debris that was her home. "We were going to buy a house and the gold for it was in there," she said.

"No-one believes in the state. They believe in gold," a contractor clearing rubble, who declined to give his name, was cited as saying.

In Turkey, gold is also often given to newlyweds to give them a financial head start.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey posts official February inflation of 55%

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul

Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date

News

Protesters against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi

Legislation would require any organisation that receives over 20% of its funding from overseas to register as foreign agents or face substantial fines.

Slovak premier founds new political party to fight snap elections

Move will worsen the divisions on the centre-right of the Slovak political spectrum, where five significant parties are now competing for support.

Uzbekistan: Unringing the bell

News reported last week about Uzbekistan preparing to accommodate Russian gas in its pipelines may not have been true, despite officials initially stating otherwise.

Court ruling on Hidroelectrica management calls into question IPO planned this year

Ruling invalidated the selection of Romanian state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica’s management back in 2019.

Tikhanovskaya sentenced in absentia to 15 years for trying to organise a coup d'état

A court in Belarus sentenced exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in prison for leading protests against the country's authoritarian leader in August 2020.

Protesters against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi
7 hours ago
Slovak premier founds new political party to fight snap elections
1 day ago
Uzbekistan: Unringing the bell
1 day ago
Court ruling on Hidroelectrica management calls into question IPO planned this year
1 day ago
Tikhanovskaya sentenced in absentia to 15 years for trying to organise a coup d'état
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    7 days ago
  3. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    7 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    7 days ago
  5. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss