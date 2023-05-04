Drone crash causes major fire at oil storage reservoir near Crimean bridge

Russian authorities claim a drone crashed into an oil storage reservoir near the Crimean bridge, causing a major fire, Ukranews reported on May 3.



"In the village of Volna of the Temryuk district (Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation – ed.), a tank with petroleum products caught fire. The fire has been assigned a higher degree of complexity. According to preliminary information, there are no victims," the Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, wrote on Telegram.



190 people and five fire engines were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which engulfed 1,250 square metres, according to Russian media Tass. The nearby settlement is not in danger.



The origin of the drone has not been confirmed.



The same night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin. The UAVs were shot down, with Moscow blaming Kyiv for a “terrorist attack” and attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Although Kyiv has denied being involved in the strike, Moscow says it reserves the right to

carry out “retaliation”.



Advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that "Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist act (...) Something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin."