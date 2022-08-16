e-commerce transactions in Serbia up 29% y/y in 2Q22

e-commerce transactions in Serbia up 29% y/y in 2Q22
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 16, 2022

The number of online transactions to buy goods and services in Serbia in all currencies totalled over 9.8mn in the second quarter of 2022, which is nearly 29% more year on year, the central bank said on August 16.

The growth shows the increasing popularity of e-commerce in Serbia.

The number of purchases via internet sites in the local currency, the dinar, was 6.9mn or 26.1% more than in the second quarter of 2021.

The value of these transactions amounted to RSD18.4bn (€156.7mn) or 40% more than in the same period in 2021.

Transactions made in euros recorded a similar trend as in the previous quarter, while compared to a year ago, the growth in the number of transactions was 56.2% to over 1.6mn, and their value soared by 86.24% to €95.1mn.

Payments in US dollars recorded somewhat weaker growth dynamics. Compared to the same period last year dollar payments were 14.7%  higher for the number of transactions (1.05mn) and 19% when it comes to their value ($33.8mn).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Starved Russian brokers crowdfund for pre-IPOs

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

Russian e-commerce turnover up 1.5-fold in 1H22

Tech

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

Deal to accelerate SeedBlink's coverage as a pan-European player, broadening its geographic footprint in CEE and Benelux.

Russian e-commerce turnover up 1.5-fold in 1H22

Following the imposition of sanctions and the voluntary withdrawal of hundreds of international brands, Russians have turned to e-commerce sites to buy hard-to-find foreign brands.

Home of the humbled lira, Turkey’s the biggest cryptocurrency market in the Middle East

Up to a fifth of Turks appear to have invested in digital money in the past two years.

Business Insider: Western tech majors have tested or used controversial Russian face recognition technology

According to a report published last week by US publication Business Insider, a range of Western tech firms are users of FindFace, a controversial face recognition technology developed by Russian startup NtechLab.

From 4G to 6G: How Russia seeks to develop mobile networks amid shortages of domestic frequency and foreign equipment

The Russian government intends to spend more than RUB30bn ($375mn at the pre-war exchange rate, $500mn at the current rate) on an R&D programme to deploy 6G until 2025.

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer
2 days ago
Russian e-commerce turnover up 1.5-fold in 1H22
7 days ago
Home of the humbled lira, Turkey’s the biggest cryptocurrency market in the Middle East
7 days ago
Business Insider: Western tech majors have tested or used controversial Russian face recognition technology
13 days ago
From 4G to 6G: How Russia seeks to develop mobile networks amid shortages of domestic frequency and foreign equipment
13 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    7 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 day ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  4. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    4 days ago
  5. Missiles or sabotage: What caused the explosion at the Russian airbase in Crimea?
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    10 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    25 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss