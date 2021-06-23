EBRD and ADB provide $110mn for Tajik power utility

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are providing a financial package of $110mn to Tajikistan’s Shabakahoi Taksimoti Bark (STB), a state-owned power utility responsible for electricity distribution, in order to contribute towards its greater efficiency.

The package consists of an EBRD sovereign loan of up to $25mn and an ADB grant of $85mn. The funding will support the introduction of advanced metering and grid enhancements in seven municipalities across Tajikistan.



“The project, which will also help install billing systems and facilitate various grid improvements, will be implemented in the country’s capital Dushanbe as well as in the cities and districts of Buston, Dangara, Konibodom, Isfara, Istaravshan and Panjakent,” the EBRD said in a statement.

The project is expected to help reduce STB’s power losses by around 30 GWh and cut CO2 emissions by almost 2,000 tonnes per annum.

The latest project under the EBRD’s Tajikistan Energy Efficiency Framework will also help create employment opportunities for local young people.

To date, the EBRD has invested €765mn through 140 projects in Tajikistan.