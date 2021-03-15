EBRD boosts availability of affordable medicines in Kyrgyzstan

By bne IntelIiNews March 15, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union (EU), Switzerland and DemirBank have set out to help boost the availability of affordable and high-quality medicines in Kyrgyzstan by improving the efficiency of Darmek Pharm, a leading local pharmaceutical chain operating 42 outlets in the country’s south, the EBRD said in a statement.

Customers in the Osh and Batken regions are set to benefit from better access to medicines at affordable prices. This is possible thanks to a newly launched modern and energy efficient pharmacy warehouse unveiled last week in the city of Osh.

“The 1,600 square metre facility, built to the highest international standards, will help Darmek Pharm reduce its operating costs and increase medicine turnover, also through direct partnerships with international suppliers,” the EBRD said. “The warehouse is equipped with modern and efficient thermal insulation, a water supply and the lighting, heating and ventilation systems necessary to preserve the shelf life of the drugs supplied.”

Darmek Pharm built the storage facility with the help of funds provided by DemirBank under the Kyrgyz Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (KyrSEFF+) with the EBRD taking on part of the risk under a risk-sharing facility with DemirBank. 

KyrSEFF+ is a joint programme of the EBRD and the EU with a focus on financing and providing grants for owners of commercial and residential buildings to invest in measures that save energy, water and other resources.    

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

ADB appoints new country director for Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Kanokpan Lao-Araya as its new country director for Kyrgyzstan. Lao-Araya will lead ADB’s operations in ... more

EBRD’s regional small business programme records 10,000 participants to date

Over 10,000 financiers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have participated in the Regional Small Business ... more

EU helping to improve digital literacy for women and youth in rural Kyrgyzstan

The Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic said in a statement on February 15 that a new EU-funded project entitled "Building a Transparent Future for Rural ... more

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    18 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    5 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    7 days ago
  4. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    6 days ago
  5. Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers' meeting
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    18 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    11 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    26 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    25 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss