EBRD completes energy and water sector assistance project in Bulgaria

By bne IntelliNews May 2, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has completed a technical assistance project to strengthen Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), improving its analytical and technical capacity.

The EBRD helped KEVR develop reports and recommendations for internal rules and practices that would implement the EU regulation on integrity and transparency on the energy trade market (REMIT).

This included the handling of electronic data, court acceptance for e-documents, investigations of potential REMIT violations, and coordination with other state authorities.

“The transition to a competitive market requires a strong and competent regulator able to monitor sector performance to ensure a level playing field for all market participants, while protecting consumer interests,” the EBRD said in the statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bulgaria grants 5G frequency licences to three telcos

Bulgaria's Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) said it has awarded 20-year 5G frequency licences with national coverage to the three main telecommunication companies operating in the country. ... ... more

Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily coronavirus cases amid rising support for vaccines

Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) per 24 hours on March 24, the highest daily record since the outbreak, health ministry data showed. The country is in a third lockdown ... more

IFC exits Bulgaria's Advance Terrafund REIT

Bulgaria's Advance Terrafund REIT said on March 1 that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) sold its 17.7% stake in the company for an undisclosed price on February 23. Meanwhile, Bulgarian ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    7 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    7 days ago
  3. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    3 days ago
  4. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    3 months ago
  5. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    5 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    14 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    20 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    19 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    25 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss