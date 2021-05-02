EBRD completes energy and water sector assistance project in Bulgaria

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has completed a technical assistance project to strengthen Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), improving its analytical and technical capacity.
The EBRD helped KEVR develop reports and recommendations for internal rules and practices that would implement the EU regulation on integrity and transparency on the energy trade market (REMIT).
This included the handling of electronic data, court acceptance for e-documents, investigations of potential REMIT violations, and coordination with other state authorities.
“The transition to a competitive market requires a strong and competent regulator able to monitor sector performance to ensure a level playing field for all market participants, while protecting consumer interests,” the EBRD said in the statement.
