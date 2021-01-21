EBRD investment into Ukraine down by quarter to $812mn in 2020

By bne IntelliNews January 21, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) saw its investments in Ukraine fall by 26.2% to €812mn in 34 projects in 2020 compared to 2019, when the Bank invested €1.1bn into 51 projects, the EBRD said in a press release on January 21.

"In terms of annual investment, Ukraine ranked third among the Bank's countries of operation after Turkey and Egypt," the EBRD said in a press release.

Previously Ukraine had become the Bank’s biggest market of operation after it suspended its operations in Russia thanks to a board of director’s decision in response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The EBRD’s new investments included support for projects to improve corporate governance (as a pilot transformation programme for Ukravtodor), as well as a project for transforming Ukrposhta, improving transport infrastructure in Ukrainian cities, introducing energy-efficient technologies in heavy industry etc., reported Interfax Ukraine.

