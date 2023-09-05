Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice President and Head of the Client Services Group at the EBRD, embarks on a week-long journey through the Caucasus on September 4. His itinerary begins in Armenia and extends to Georgia, concluding in Azerbaijan.

Accompanied by Matteo Patrone, the EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, First Vice President Rigterink will engage with government officials, central bank governors, business luminaries, and representatives from international financial organisations in each of these nations. Additionally, he will preside over the transition from the outgoing EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus, Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, to her successor, Alkis Vryenios Drakinos.

In Armenia, the First Vice President will execute an agreement with a local partner bank to stimulate private sector development further. Meanwhile, Rigterink will inaugurate a programme in Georgia in collaboration with one of EBRD's key partner banks, reinforcing their commitment to aiding small and medium-sized enterprises. Lastly, in Azerbaijan, he will partake in the launch of a public-private partnership designed to enhance technical and vocational education and training organised by the State Vocational Education Agency. This initiative seeks to bolster skills capacity within the food production industry.

Mr. Rigterink expressed, "This visit presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with government representatives and business community members, discussing the region's priorities, especially in light of Russia's conflict with Ukraine and the mounting economic uncertainties. The Caucasus holds strategic importance for the bank, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to continuously supporting sustainable economic development through our investments, advisory services, and policy engagements."

The EBRD has made substantial investments, exceeding €10bn, in 680 projects spanning both the private and public sectors across the Caucasus region.