EBRD to lend €25mn to Raiffesen Leasing Croatia to support local SMEs

By bne IntelliNews May 23, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on May 21 it has approved a €25mn senior unsecured loan to Raiffeisen Leasing in Croatia to support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The project aims to help Raiffeisen Leasing Croatia to expand its SMEs portfolio outside the capital Zagreb.

The loan is provided under the EBRD’s Financial Intermediary Framework (FIF).

“The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) lessees to ensure their uninterrupted access to finance following the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the EBRD said in a notice.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD contributes 30% to BCR’s €200mn bond issue

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) placed RON300mn (€60mn) as part of the RON1bn issue launched by Romania’s second-biggest lender, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of ... more

EBRD invests €37.5mn in Slovenian NKBM's private bond issue

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on May 20 it invested €37.5mn or 29.8% of the total amount of a senior non-preferred bond issued by Slovenia’s Nova Kreditna Banka ... more

Private equity fund Amber backed by EBRD and EU acquires Armenian solar plant operator Solis

Private equity fund Amber Capital Armenia, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union, has acquired Solis, an Armenian solar plant operator, ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    3 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    18 hours ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    13 days ago
  4. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    6 days ago
  5. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    8 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    10 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    18 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    13 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    3 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss