EBRD welcomes compliance review of Bosnia’s Corridor Vc section

By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2021

The Independent Project Accountability Mechanism (IPAM) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) recommended a compliance review of the Mostar South – Tunnel Kvanj section of the Bosnia’s Corridor Vc motorway project, following a request by local residents, the EBRD said on April 27.

The complaint received by IPAM in 2020 questioned whether the Mostar South – Tunnel Kvanj section of the project is in line with the EBRD Environmental and Social Policy. It claims that the current layout of the motorway was having adverse environmental, economic and cultural impacts on local residents.

Work on the project will continue during the review, the EBRD said.

EBRD head of Bosnia & Herzegovina Manuela Naessl welcomed the decision, saying that recommendation provides the opportunity for an independent investigation to revisit the application of best-practice environmental and social standards.

“EBRD management will fully support the review,” Naessl said, adding that the EBRD will continue discussions on financing further sections of this important infrastructure project.

EBRD management is of the opinion that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment prepared by Bosnia’s motorway company JP Autoceste FBiH has been structured in line with Bank requirements and addresses relevant impacts.

The construction of Corridor Vc is a priority infrastructure project for Bosnia, as well as for the EU. The motorway will improve domestic connections significantly and link the country with regional neighbors and wider Europe.

The EBRD and the European Investment Bank are supporting the project’s construction with loans, while the EU, through the Western Balkans Investments Framework, is providing investment grants and assistance for planning, design preparation and implementation.

