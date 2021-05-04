EIB makes additional €120mn available for Estonia

By bne IntelliNews May 4, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Estonian Ministry of Finance have agreed to add  €120mn from the COVID "top-up" facility to an existing €600mn available for EU funds co-financing, from a deal signed in 2014.

This facility comes as extra COVID-support for Estonia, to finance testing capacity and vaccination campaigns as well as medical and non-medical equipment for hospitals, the EIB said in a press release.

The COVID-19 top-up will finance the operational and capital expenditures aimed at strengthening the emergency response of Estonia against the COVID-19 crisis, and is also expected to increase the mid- and long-term pandemic preparedness of the country, in line with the national strategic framework.

The EIB is the European Union's long-term lending institution, which is owned by the EU member states. The bank provides long-term financing to investment projects that help to achieve the EU's policy goals.

During the past five years, the EIB has provided loans worth over a billion euros in total to the public and private sectors in Estonia.

