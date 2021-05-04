EIB to open representative office in Skopje

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will soon open an office in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, local media reported on May 4.

"The EIB welcomed the request of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and has already started the procedure for opening a local representative office in North Macedonia," EIB vice-president responsible for operations in the Western Balkans, Lilyana Pavlova, was cited by Nova Makedonija.

"We hope that this will help us coordinate our activities with the government even more effectively and reaffirm our position as one of the largest multilateral investors in the country and the region," she added.

To date, the EIB has invested €970mn in North Macedonia to support socio-economic development and the EU accession process.

In the last decade, the EIB group has allocated €653mn to Macedonian companies and €277mn to build a modern transport network, contributing to road safety, reduced travel time and regional cohesion.