EIB to open representative office in Skopje

By bne IntelliNews May 4, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will soon open an office in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, local media reported on May 4.

"The EIB welcomed the request of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and has already started the procedure for opening a local representative office in North Macedonia," EIB vice-president responsible for operations in the Western Balkans, Lilyana Pavlova, was cited by Nova Makedonija.

"We hope that this will help us coordinate our activities with the government even more effectively and reaffirm our position as one of the largest multilateral investors in the country and the region," she added.

To date, the EIB has invested €970mn in North Macedonia to support socio-economic development and the EU accession process.

In the last decade, the EIB group has allocated €653mn to Macedonian companies and €277mn to build a modern transport network, contributing to road safety, reduced travel time and regional cohesion.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB makes additional €120mn available for Estonia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Estonian Ministry of Finance have agreed to add  €120mn from the COVID "top-up" facility to an existing €600mn available for EU funds co-financing, ... more

EBRD president set for first official visit to Turkey

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) ... more

ADB says Mongolia set to enjoy steady economic recovery in 2021 as pandemic impacts ease

Mongolia's economic growth rate will gradually rebound through 2021 and accelerate in 2022 as the COVID-19 crisis impacts fade away and the global economic recovery strengthens, the Asian Development ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    4 days ago
  2. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    3 months ago
  3. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    8 days ago
  4. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    6 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    8 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    15 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    21 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    20 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    26 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss