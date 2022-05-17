End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated

End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated
Buildings damaged by fighting in Mariupol.
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin May 17, 2022

Hundreds of injured Ukrainian troops have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they had been holed up for more than two months. 

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a statement on May 17 announcing the “evacuation of 53 severely wounded servicemen” to a medical facility in the Russian-occupied town of Novoazovsk. 

A further 211 troops were evacuated via a humanitarian corridor to another Russian-occupied town, Olenivka, with plans for an exchange with Russian prisoners of war that would enable them to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Dozens of buses were seen leaving the plant, Reuters reported.

Denys Prokopenko, the commander of Azov special regiment, signalled the end of the bloody siege, announcing that Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal had "fulfilled their orders" and "were distracting the Russian army for 82 days". 

The operation to rescue the remaining trapped fighters continues, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasising the need to save the remaining troops who have been without supplies for several months.

"A difficult day. But this day, like all others, is aimed at saving our country and our people. I want to emphasise that Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive," Zelenskiy said in a night-time address.

However, he mentioned that the ongoing work to rescue the remaining trapped soldiers requires "delicacy and time". 

The Red Cross and the UN helped Ukraine strike a deal with Russia regarding the evacuation and exchange of troops, but the situation is still precarious. 

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko told the BBC that the deal must go through and the soldiers must return to Ukraine otherwise "the fate of these very brave men will be absolutely unknown and will be in Russian hands, which is far far from an ideal situation". 

The Azovstal plant has been the main focus of the war in recent weeks as thousands of civilians and troops sought shelter in the four-square mile (10.4-square km) facility. The evacuation of civilians took place earlier this month after being co-ordinated in several efforts by the Ukrainian government and the UN.

Nevertheless, Russian forces continued to shell the complex. Ukraine accused Russia of using incendiary weapons last weekend, likely to be thermite or phosphorus. With no supplies and hundreds of wounded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said the priority now is “to save the lives of the personnel”, calling the soldiers “the heroes of our time”. 

Whilst the evacuation was taking place, Russian armed forces also shelled Lviv oblast in Western Ukraine. Heavy explosions were reported, some of the worst in Lviv since the start of the invasion on February 24. 

The Lviv Oblast governor, Maksym Kozytsky, claimed the Yavoriv District’s military training ground was targeted but Ukraine’s air defences successfully deterred the attacks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets

Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test

Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc

News

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets

Czech financial group finally sells out to a group of investors led by Ivan Tyryshkin, chairman of the fintech SPB Exchange.

Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test

The Swiss defence ministry is compiling a report on the options for increasing Swiss security. One possible result is that the country will re-interpret its neutral status and move closer to Nato.

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc

In front of Putin in Moscow, Belarusian dictator addresses counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets
7 hours ago
Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
8 hours ago
Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
14 hours ago
Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc
14 hours ago
Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    6 days ago
  4. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    29 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    21 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    13 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  5. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss