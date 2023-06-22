EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a briefing after separate meetings with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo. / EEAS
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 22, 2023

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and special envoy Miroslav Lajcak held separate meetings on June 22 with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to discuss ways to defuse the situation in northern Kosovo. 

The ongoing crisis emerged at the end of last month as a result of protests staged by Serbs living in northern Kosovo, which resulted in nearly 40 KFOR peacekeeping troops being injured in clashes. The demonstrations were in opposition to the appointment of Albanian mayors, who were elected following snap local elections that were boycotted by the predominantly Serb population in the region.

Since then, representatives from both the European Union and the United States have been working to ease the tensions and foster a peaceful resolution.

“We put on the table concrete proposals,” EU High Representative Borrell said in a tweet after separately meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Borrell added that there was a consensus on the necessity of holding new elections and emphasised that arbitrary arrests of Serbs by Kosovo police or mistreatment of prisoners is completely unacceptable.

He underlined that it is of utmost importance that the three Kosovo policemen currently detained in Serbia be released promptly and without any conditions.

Meanwhile, the EU mission in Kosovo, EULEX, will assume a more assertive role in monitoring the situation on the ground.

Different perspectives 

Following four-hour meetings, both leaders grasp the gravity of the situation, Borrell said, acknowledging that they hold differing perspectives on the causes, effects, consequences, and potential solutions.

Following his meeting with Borrell and Lajcak, Vucic briefed journalists, stating that he submitted a comprehensive report detailing the severe injuries sustained by “innocent Serbs” who were “wrongfully convicted on charges of hooliganism and terrorism”, as reported by Serbian broadcaster RTS.

“I warned that the Serbs are in a very difficult position and that they do not want to suffer Kurti's terror,” Vucic said.

Vucic said earlier that he would travel to Brussels following Borrell’s invitation, but he would not meet Kurti.

“At this moment, I don't see any reason to talk with a man who provokes every day and wants to cause a conflict,” Vucic said after the meeting with EU representatives in Brussels.

Borrell announced that he and Lajcak will provide a report to EU foreign ministers on June 26, outlining the current status and the desired direction moving forward.

Boiling point 

The latest tensions between Serbia and Kosovo reached boiling point towards the end of last month, specifically on May 26 and May 29, when Nato-led KFOR forces employed tear gas and shock bombs to disperse a group of ethnic Serbs congregating in front of the Zvecan municipality building in northern Kosovo.

The gathering of Serbian residents was aimed at preventing an Albanian mayor, whom they deemed illegitimate, from gaining access to the municipal building. These incidents followed elections held on April 23 in four Serbian-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo.

The largest Serb party in Kosovo, the Serb List, boycotted the elections, resulting in a voter turnout of less than 3.5% and the election of Albanian mayors in the Serbian municipalities. The election results were not accepted by Serbs in the region.

Protests continued on June 22, when Kosovo Serbs in Gracanica and Ranilug demonstrated against the arrest of Dragisa Milenkovic, who was put in 30-day detention by the court in Pristina. Milenkovic was arrested a day earlier on charges of war crimes dating back to the 1998-99 period in Pristina.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

20 years of accession stagnation since Thessaloniki summit

US envoy warns Kosovo unrest could erupt into regional war

Protests break out again in northern Kosovo after arrest of ethnic Serb

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Georgia fully implements only three out of 12 EU recommendations

The assessment is a blow to the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been accused by opposition parties and NGOs of drifting away from the EU and towards Moscow.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
51 minutes ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago
Georgia fully implements only three out of 12 EU recommendations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss