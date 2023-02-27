EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

EU says Georgian foreign agents bill
The ruling Georgian Dream party has said that it will support the bill, but with changes. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews February 27, 2023
The EU has warned that a planned bill in Georgia to restrict non-governmental organisations goes against the country's hopes of becoming a candidate country to join the bloc.
 
The spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, on February 24 released a statement calling the controversial foreign agents bill recently introduced into the Georgian parliament as “inconsistent” with “EU norms and values”.
 
“Creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organisations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy,” reads the statement.
 
“It is also key to the EU accession process and part of the 12 priorities, notably priority 7 on media freedom and priority 10 on the involvement of civil society,” says the document, referring to a list of policy changes that Tbilisi must undertake in order to receive EU member candidate status. 
 
The statement concludes by encouraging political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with its stated goals of joining the EU, which it says is supported by the majority of Georgian citizens. 
 
In early February, the anti-Western People’s Party faction introduced into the Georgian parliament a foreign agents bill that would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as foreign agents with the government.
 
The bill created a widespread backlash and many believe that, if passed, it will be used to curb dissent and further divert Georgia away from its EU path. The US government has already criticised the proposal.
 
The ruling Georgian Dream party has said that it will support the bill, but with changes

Related Content

Georgian president vetoes National Bank amendments

Russia’s war in Ukraine has distorted global trade routes

Georgian Dream voices support for controversial foreign agents bill

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian president vetoes National Bank amendments

Russia’s war in Ukraine has distorted global trade routes

Georgian Dream voices support for controversial foreign agents bill

News

Tenth EU sanction package hits Alfa, Rosbank and Tinkoff, €11bn trade bans

Following the US and the UK, the European Council has adopted the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, including further export bans worth more than €11bn.

Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon

Hungary to send delegation to Sweden and Finland to to resolve political disputes over bids to join defence alliance.

Slovakia's Smer back on top of opinion polls ahead of snap election

Former premier Robert Fico back in front for first time since he resigned amid mass protests following the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

Thousands demonstrate in Bulgaria to support Ukraine on invasion anniversary

Protesters angry at President Rumen Radev's pro-Russian stance and resistance to sending military aid to Ukraine.

Warnings Russia trying to thwart Serbia-Kosovo deal ahead of crucial summit

Resolution of the conflict would remove much of the leverage that Moscow currently has over Serbia.

Tenth EU sanction package hits Alfa, Rosbank and Tinkoff, €11bn trade bans
1 hour ago
Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
5 hours ago
Slovakia's Smer back on top of opinion polls ahead of snap election
6 hours ago
Thousands demonstrate in Bulgaria to support Ukraine on invasion anniversary
18 hours ago
Warnings Russia trying to thwart Serbia-Kosovo deal ahead of crucial summit
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  3. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    14 hours ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss