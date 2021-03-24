EU sends supplies to help Serbia's tourism sector operate during pandemic

Serbia’s Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic attended the start of the delivery of disinfectants and other supplies intended to help tourist facilities in Serbia operate under the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic on March 23.

The total value of the aid, which is awarded within the project "EU for you - for cultural heritage and tourism", is €662,000, and is intended for 600 tourist facilities throughout Serbia, announced the government of Serbia on its website.

The first delivery of aid, consisting of UV lamps, contactless thermometers, disinfectants and sprays, went to Golubac and eastern Serbia, in order for tourist facilities to provide a safe environment for their employees and guests.

Head of the EU delegation to Serbia Sam Fabrizi, German Ambassador Thomas Schieb and state secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Miroslav Knezevic also attended the event in the Zeleznik warehouse.