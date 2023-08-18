EULEX, US raise alarm over Serb police resignations in northern Kosovo

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and the US ambassador in Pristina both expressed concern on August 17 regarding the recent resignations of three newly recruited Kosovo Serb policemen from the Kosovo police.

At the end of July, 46 members of the Serbian community were recruited into the Kosovo police to fill vacancies in the northern part of the country. Previously, the police station for the northern region, populated mainly with ethnic Serbs, had faced resignations, leading to a shortage of Serbian officers. These resignations were prompted by the cancellation of license plates issued by Serbian authorities for cities in Kosovo.

“Looking with concern at the recent resignations of three newly recruited Kosovo Serbs members of the Kosovo Police. EULEX is closely following these worrisome developments. Police composition should reflect and represent the society they serve and protect,” head of the EULEX mission, Giovanni Pietro Barbano tweeted.

Barbano stated that non-majority members of the Kosovo police can contribute significantly to community-oriented policing, ensuring the safety of their own communities.

The US ambassador in Kosovo, Jeff Hovenier, responded to Barbano's comment, indicating that the US shares the same concerns. Hovenier reiterated the US commitment to supporting Kosovo's multi-ethnic police force, underscoring the need for police officers to carry out their duties free from intimidation. He stated that the situation is being closely monitored.