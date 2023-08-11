Europe Now leader gets mandate to form new government in Montenegro

Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic said on August 10 that he has entrusted the task of forming a new government to Milojko Spajic, the leader of the centrist Europe Now Movement (PES), a pro-Western party that won the June general elections.

At 36 years old, economist Spajic brings with him experience as a former finance minister and a banker at Goldman Sachs Group.

A total of 44 out of the 81 lawmakers in the Montenegrin parliament have committed their support to Spajic. This backing predominantly originates from the PES coalition, alongside representatives of parties representing ethnic minorities.

Milatovic expressed the need for a political and reform-oriented government, with inclusivity being a pivotal aspect.

“The ultimate goal must be a civil, democratic and economically developed Montenegro, which will become a full EU member in the shortest possible time, for which it is necessary to carry out institutional consolidation, continuously improving the rule of law and building a prosperous society with equal opportunities," Milatovic said.

"Spajic has been entrusted with a significant responsibility, and I extend my best wishes for his successful and prompt completion of the government formation process. My hope is for Montenegro to establish a stable government capable of effectively addressing the challenges ahead," said Milatovic.

If Spajic fails to assemble a government, Milatovic said he would initiate new consultations to identify an alternative candidate.

More than a decade after launching EU accession talks in 2012, Montenegro aims to speed up its EU integration process.

Founded by Milatovic and Spajic, Europe Now has swiftly garnered widespread support in Montenegro, surpassing the former-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in both local elections the previous year and the presidential election in April.