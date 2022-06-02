European Commission says Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria

European Commission says Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria
/ European Commission
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 2, 2022

All member states that are legally committed to adopting the euro fulfil the criterion on public finances, except Romania which is the only member state subject to an excessive deficit procedure (EDP), said the Convergence Report published by the European Commission (EC) on June 1. 

Romania’s general government balance is seen as sinking back to -7.5% in 2022 after the improvement last year, to later improve to 6.3% of GDP in 2023, under the Spring Forecast quoted by the EC in the Convergence Report.

Romania doesn’t plan to join the single currency area sooner than 2029.

Commenting on Romania’s fiscal consolidation outlook under the EDP, the Commission estimates a negative 1.1pp contribution to the fiscal stance in 2023 coming from the nationally financed primary current expenditure, as the energy-related subsidies are discontinued.

However, there are negative risks related to the Social Democrats taking over the prime minister position in 2023. Furthermore, estimating whether Romania can meet the 3%-of-GDP deficit target in 2024 remains even riskier, particularly in the context of the electoral calendar: Romania would need to operate the deepest fiscal consolidation exactly during a super-electoral year.

The next report on Romania's euro adoption will set 2029 as the target date, said first deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Florin Georgescu last December — before the surge in inflation and the war in Ukraine. 

The euro adoption calendar is typically revised on an annual basis and is included in the Convergence Report submitted by the government to the European Commission.

Romania had a window of opportunity between 2015 and 2017 when it could have applied for the entry into the eurozone's preparatory mechanism, the exchange rate mechanism (ERM II) — but the authorities decided at that time that such a step wouldn’t be wise in the light of the weak “real” convergence (meaning relatively low GDP per capita expressed at purchase parity rates).

The “real” convergence has improved meanwhile, but Romania has since failed on all the other criteria (that count).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FinMin’s maneuvering slips Russia into default, bonds-for-rubles in question

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war

Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May

News

Orban wants Russian Patriach removed from EU's sanctions list

Hungary has continued to block approval of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, this time over the inclusion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

FinMin’s maneuvering slips Russia into default, bonds-for-rubles in question

After months of manoeuvring on the sanctions minefield the Russian Finance Ministry seems to have slipped up for the first time after it missed a $1.9mn interest payment that has triggered the first default event on Russian sovereign debt since the B

Brussels to release recovery fund cash for Poland despite doubts over rule of law reform

Poland has reformed disciplinary regime for judges to meet EU concerns over their impact on the rule of law, but still has to reappoint sacked judges and prove new system will not be politicised.

Croatia set to become the eurozone's 20th member in January 2023

Croatia has met all conditions to adopt the euro, say new reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Turkey halts talks with Greece as Erdogan cranks up hard power foreign policy

Election clock is ticking on Turkish leader’s bid to win round Turks shocked by extent of economic crisis.

Orban wants Russian Patriach removed from EU's sanctions list
1 hour ago
FinMin’s maneuvering slips Russia into default, bonds-for-rubles in question
1 hour ago
Brussels to release recovery fund cash for Poland despite doubts over rule of law reform
4 hours ago
Croatia set to become the eurozone's 20th member in January 2023
10 hours ago
Turkey halts talks with Greece as Erdogan cranks up hard power foreign policy
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago
  3. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    6 days ago
  4. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    6 days ago
  5. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    30 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    29 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    24 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    23 days ago
  5. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss