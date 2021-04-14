FAO signs grant agreements for returning Tajik migrants with agribusiness ideas amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) signed agreements with 12 additional returning migrants in Tajikistan's Hisor city and Jaloliddini Balkhi district to provide them “matching grants” for inclusive economic growth under the “matching grants project”, FAO Tajikistan said on April 13.

The 12 new candidates are an addition to 51 previously selected Tajik citizens with business ideas. The qualified candidates are set to receive 50% in FAO funds and to invest 50% from their own funds to run and develop small and medium sized agricultural and agribusiness activities. The majority of the rural population in Tajikistan heavily relies on the remittances sent home by migrants to their families from Russia and Kazakhstan. Most of the Tajik migrant workers have been unable to travel abroad due to COVID-19-related travel bans and restrictions since March 2020.

“Expanding the matching grants project to more returning migrants gives a unique opportunity of bringing their business ideas into life through FAO-granted funds and channeling their own remittances into small and medium-size agribusinesses. The project will also assist their reintegration into society by creating jobs and business opportunities in crop and livestock farming,” said Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO representative in Tajikistan.

“Taking into account the current vulnerable employment situation of migrants during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the proposal received from Tajik government, FAO re-allocated additional USD 45000 to bring 12 more business plans into reality,” Guchgeldiyev added.