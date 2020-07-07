Fiat resumes production in Serbian factory

By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has resumed operations in its assembly plant in Serbia after halting operations in mid-February, b92 reported on July 7.

FCA closed the plant in Kragujevac in mid-February because of a shortage of parts from China due to coronavirus (COVID-19)-related trade restrictions.

Nearly 2,000 workers have now returned to work after being put on paid leave. The plant started the production of the 500L model, b92 reported, quoting the head of the plant’s trade union, Zoran Stanic.

The plant could halt operations again in August as usually in that month it has a summer break, Stanic also said.

FCA Srbija, a joint venture between Fiat and the Serbian government, has been the largest exporter in the country since its new €1bn plant launched production in Kragujevac in August 2012, after three years of intensive preparation. It became one of the Italian producer's most up to date facilities in the world and produces the Fiat 500L model, which went on sale internationally at the end of 2012.

