Fiat to restart Serbian plant after pandemic forced production halt

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will resume operations at its assembly plant in Serbia in September, eKapija reported on August 28.

FCA closed the plant in Kragujevac in mid-February because of a shortage of parts from China due to coronavirus (COVID-19)-related trade restrictions and re-opened it on July 7. However, two weeks later, the company sent the workers on paid leave until the end of August due to market conditions.

On August 31 and September 1, the factory will carry out preparatory works before beginning working at full capacity on September 2.

FCA Srbija, a joint venture between Fiat and the Serbian government, has been the largest exporter in the country since its new €1bn plant launched production in Kragujevac in August 2012, after three years of intensive preparation. It became one of the Italian producer's most up to date facilities in the world and produces the Fiat 500L model, which went on sale internationally at the end of 2012.