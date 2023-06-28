Fitch maintains Albanian ProCredit Bank’s ‘BB-' rating

By bne IntelliNews June 28, 2023

Fitch Ratings has maintained the ratings of Albanian ProCredit Bank Sh.a. (PCBA) with a stable outlook. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is affirmed at 'BB-', while the Shareholder Support Rating (SSR) stands at 'bb-' and the Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-‘, the rating agency said on June 26. 

The ratings reflect Fitch's belief in potential support from PCBA's sole shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH; BBB/Stable).

PCBA's VR is one notch lower than its implied VR, reflecting its limited market presence and small size, which hinder its ability to generate sustainable earnings. The VR also takes into account the bank's below-average risk profile and comparatively stronger asset quality within Albania's high-risk operating environment.

The ratings are constrained by Albania's country risks, particularly transfer and convertibility risks, Fitch said. According to the agency, Albania is a “challenging” operating environment that poses obstacles for banks, as the economy heavily relies on cyclical tourism and agriculture sectors, which limits growth opportunities and diversification of loan portfolios.

PCBA benefits from the risk management framework implemented by the ProCredit Group, ensuring prudent underwriting standards and risk controls. However, profitability remains modest, with operating profit to risk-weighted assets at 0.5% in 2022 and 1Q23. 

Asset quality at PCBA is relatively better than the sector average, with a 3.1% impaired loans ratio compared to the banking sector's 5.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. However, the bank's loan portfolio concentration, coupled with its small size, may result in higher volatility.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD 2023: EBRD, EU and ILX to co-operate to boost private-sector finance in Emerging Europe

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union, and ILX Management, an emerging market asset manager, have joined forces to enhance private-sector finance in Emerging ... more

Inflation in the EBRD region has peaked but governments still under pressure

Inflation has peaked in Emerging Europe, Central Asia and North Africa, but rising gas prices in the coming winter will keep pressure on household finances, the European Bank for Reconstruction and ... more

MERRY XMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR - no service until Jan 2

Dear Readers, Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! bne and bna are breaking up for our annual Christmas holiday. We will continue to cover major events over the holiday period as they happen, ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    9 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    13 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss