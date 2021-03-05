Fix Price raises $2bn with London IPO

Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has successfully priced its IPO on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at $9.75 per GDR, the top end of the previously announced price range.

The IPO was upsized following strong investor demand to $2bn, giving Fix Price a market capitalisation of $8.3bn.

This means that the Fix Price IPO becomes (source: Dealogic):

The largest Russian IPO on the London Stock Exchange since 2007;

The biggest IPO in history by a Russian retailer on any stock exchange;

The second biggest IPO ever by any retailer on the London Stock Exchange, and the biggest IPO of a retailer on the LSE since 2006;

The largest international IPO on the LSE since 2017.

bne IntelliNews previously profiled the company with an interview with the company’s CEO Dmitry Kirsanov prior to the IPO in October last year.

“It is no exaggeration to say that today’s announcement represents a landmark in the history not just of Fix Price, but also for value variety retail and the Russian retail sector more broadly, as the largest ever IPO by a Russian retailer. We are delighted with the extremely strong interest from the global investor community, which resulted in a strong and diversified order book including a number of blue-chip names and enabled us to upsize the offer beyond our original expectations. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders as they join the Fix Price family, and look forward to the next chapter in the exciting Fix Price story,” Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price said in a press release.

The company released details of the IPO and its operations in a press release:

Confirmation of Offer details:

The Offer Price has been set at USD 9.75 per GDR.

Based on the Offer Price, Fix Price’s total market capitalisation on Admission will be approximately USD 8.3 billion.

The Offer consists of an offering of 178,372,354 GDRs, each representing one ordinary share of the Company, equating to a total base offer size of approximately USD 1.7 billion and representing approximately 21.0% of Fix Price’s total issued share capital on Admission.

In addition, a further 26,755,852 GDRs are being made available by certain selling shareholders, pursuant to the over-allotment option. If allocated in full, the number of publicly traded GDRs would increase to 205,128,206, representing approximately 24.1% of Fix Price’s total issued share capital.

As previously announced on 1 March 2021, QIA,1 funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, GIC and APG2 have each entered into cornerstone agreements with Fix Price containing commitments, subject to certain conditions, of USD 150 million, USD 150 million, USD 100 million and USD 75 million, respectively, in total amounting to USD 475 million, to acquire GDRs in the Offer at the Offer Price.

Full details of the Offer will be included in the Prospectus, which, when published, will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.fix-price.com/ and on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Conditional dealings in the GDRs are expected to commence on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. (London time) on 5 March 2021 under the ticker “FIXP”. Investors should note that only those who applied for and were allocated GDRs in the Offer will be able to deal in the GDRs on a conditional basis.

Admission to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange, and the commencement of unconditional dealings is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. (London time) on 10 March 2021. On 20 February 2021, Moscow Exchange approved the inclusion of the GDRs in the Level 1 segment of its quotation list.

In connection with the Offer, each of the Company, the selling shareholders, senior management of the Group and certain other shareholders of the Company have agreed to lock-up arrangements restricting the disposal of the Company’s securities for a period of 180 days (in the case of the Company, the selling shareholders and certain other shareholders of the Company) and 365 days (in the case of the senior management of the Group) from the date of Admission.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital (each as defined below) have been engaged by the Company to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

About Fix Price