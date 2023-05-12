Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag

Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag
By bne IntelliNews May 12, 2023

The founder of Romanian marketpace Elefant Online, former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza, sold a majority stake (58.8%) in the company to evoMag, an independent online retailer that is also the marketplace’s main customer.

Elefant.ro is one of the largest online retailers in Romania, with over 2mn customers, a marketplace with over 400 companies and a portfolio of 3mn products. However, it nearly doubled its losses in 2022 to RON27.4mn (€5.4mn) while its turnover contracted by 19% y/y to RON184mn. 

"The e-commerce market in Romania, which has reached maturity with over 50% of the residents already familiar with online shopping, needs strong competitors. That is why we considered that a consolidation of the two operations will be beneficial both for evoMag and elefant.ro, as well as for eCommerce users in Romania," commented Mihai Patrascu, founder and CEO of evoMag.

The deal needs prior approval from the competition body.

The company reported the deal to the investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its bonds are traded. Having an 8% coupon attached, the bonds (denominated in local currency) mature on November 2026 and are traded 11% below par. Elefant Online issued the RON17.5mn bonds in January 2022.

Venture capital fund manager Catalyst Romania SCA SICAR sold its 9.62% stake to evoMag as well. Catalyst also owns a 25% stake in evoMag through one of its funds Catalyst Romania Fund II.

Axxess Capital will retain its 28% stake in Elefant Online.

EvoMag is controlled by local entrepreneur Mihai Patrascu (63.63%).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s central bank keeps refinancing rate at 7% but closely watching government’s actions

Romania’s trade gap shrinks in Q1 on lower natural gas imports

Romania’s central bank expected to keep policy rate at 7% on May 10

Tech

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears

Kaspersky Lab probed offers in dark shadowy corners of the internet for AI-driven synthetic media services that could be used in fraud, extortion or other crimes.

DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group

Analysis shows campaign spot “was manipulated by combining two separate videos with totally different backgrounds and content”.

New Schengen member Croatia sets its sights on becoming ICT hub

Croatia's ICT industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with the sector now contributing around 6% of the country's GDP.

Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative

VK is developing its own dating application to fill the space left by the exit of Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, from the Russian market.

Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms

The President Tech Award is worth $1,000,000 in total, with each category winner receiving cash prizes of up to $100,000, and second and third place getting $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears
2 days ago
DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group
2 days ago
New Schengen member Croatia sets its sights on becoming ICT hub
3 days ago
Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative
4 days ago
Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    3 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    2 days ago
  4. Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: Russia after Putin – a grim legacy
    4 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    3 days ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    10 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss