FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern

FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern
Sberbank CEO German Gref has a vision to transform Russia's biggest bank into Russia's biggest e-commerce company
By FPRI BMB Russia December 2, 2020

Sberbank released its latest three-year strategy on December 1, and despite the bank’s rebranding to Sber, it has a ways to go to become a bona fide tech company. By 2023, Sber plans to earn just 5% of its revenue from its non-financial businesses. Come 2030, the firm hopes this figure will grow to 20-30% of net operating income.

In growing its non-financial holdings, Sberbank will focus on e-commerce, entertainment, cloud services, education, and healthcare. As Sber’s key non-financial holdings are in fast-growing sectors of the economy, their revenues should double annually, company executive Lev Khasis projects.

To achieve its ambitious goals, Sberbank is prepared to spend 4% of its capital on building its non-financial ecosystem, the bulk of which will go toward e-commerce. By 2023, Sberbank should be a top-3 market player in Russian e-commerce, and by 2030, the firm should be the industry leader.

Sberbank has made several attempts to develop its e-commerce portfolio. It sought to partner with China’s Alibaba to no success. It created a joint venture with Yandex, but relinquished it when the firms split earlier this year. And it sought to buy a 30% stake in Ozon, Russia’s original e-commerce company that just IPOed last week.

From these failures, Sberbank has reportedly learned two lessons, according to Khasis. First, if Sberbank invests in a company, it must explicitly incorporate the business into its ecosystem. Second, Sberbank must gain full control of the project.

The Bell recently reported that Sberbank is in talks with M.Video to jointly develop its Goods.ru e-commerce platform. But CEO German Gref said yesterday that Sberbank is not planning any large e-commerce purchases in the near future.

 

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Russia newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Russia and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ

Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure

Leading Russian edtech startup Skyeng backed by Winter Capital, Baring Vostok

Opinion

FPRI BMB Russia: Putin shakes up Russia’s development agencies

After shaking up the government, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is moving on to Russia’s development institutions. Mishustin announced the long-awaited reform of Russia’s sprawling network of 40 development institutions.

COMMENT: Ukraine and the Biden Presidency

Will the upcoming Biden Presidency be good for Ukraine? The answer is yes, but there are questions that must be answered.

COMMENT: Moscow's new rules

Three decades on from the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia is learning to be just Russia. Its imperial ambitions have evaporated and its relations with its neighbours have become more pragmatic, as Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Nagorno-Karabakh events show.

STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow

There has been a rash of commentary ahead of the Joe Biden presidency calling for a hardening of foreign policy towards Russia, whereas the leading analysts in Moscow see the possibility of a less confrontational Kremlin.

COMMENT: Ukraine is set up for a fast recovery

The Ukrainian economy is going through a typical V-shaped recovery – a 11.4% y/y drop in 2Q narrowed to c. 5% y/y decline in 3Q, according to SP Advisors, a Kyiv-based investment boutique that is a veteran of investing into Ukraine.

FPRI BMB Russia: Putin shakes up Russia’s development agencies
7 days ago
COMMENT: Ukraine and the Biden Presidency
8 days ago
COMMENT: Moscow's new rules
17 days ago
STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow
15 days ago
COMMENT: Ukraine is set up for a fast recovery
16 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    2 days ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    6 days ago
  4. Poland announces new strategy to contain COVID-19
    8 days ago
  5. FPRI BMB Russia: Putin shakes up Russia’s development agencies
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    2 days ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss