FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

A Cabinet reshuffle is underway in Kyiv. Rumors of the impending switch-up gained traction last week after Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia said that at least four personnel changes were under consideration. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that changes were possible, but declined to give any specifics.

Later, Servant of the People spokesperson Yulia Paliychuk announced that “personnel issues in the executive branch and the Verkhovna Rada leadership” were on the agenda for a faction meeting on Monday. By this point, LB.ua had already reported that according to informed sources, the decision to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration Oleksiy Reznikov as Defense Minister “had already been made,” and that Servant of the People lawmaker Iryna Vereschuk would likely be tapped to take over his vacated post.

These reports were indeed confirmed on Monday. Ahead of the ruling party congress in the evening, Reznikov tendered his resignation from the Reintegration Ministry. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskiy also resigned from his post.

In turn, Servant of the People lawmakers nominated Reznikov as Defense Minister and Iryna Vereschuk as his replacement. The deputies also nominated State Customs Services Head Pavlo Ryabkin to take over as Minister for Strategic Industries, and Yulia Svyrydenko, who is currently the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister.

In addition, the deputies supported the nomination of Viacheslav Shtuchniy as Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat (a post he held in 2019–2020). Finally, the faction made a unanimous decision to appoint lawmaker Andriy Motovylovets as its first deputy head.

The Ukrainian parliament is set to consider the ministers’ resignations on Wednesday, November 3 and appoint their replacements on Thursday, November 4.

