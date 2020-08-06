FPRI BMB Ukraine: Russia’s “passportization” of the Donbas

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Russia’s “passportization” of the Donbas
Russia has handed out over 200,000 Russian passports to the residents of Donbas
By FPRI August 6, 2020

Since the spring of 2014, Russia has handed out nearly 200,000 Russian passports to Ukrainians living in the Donbas and Luhansk “People’s Republics.” Although Moscow maintains that this is a “practical measure” motivated by humanitarian concerns, Kyiv considers it a further violation of Ukraine’s state sovereignty.

According to researcher Fabian Burkhardt, Moscow’s “passportization” efforts in Donbas are not only “part of a tried and tested set of foreign policy instruments,” but also a deliberate effort to create “controlled instability” in the region. “Russia wants to secure permanent influence over the two separatist territories without directly seeking annexation,” he explains.

As a geopolitical strategy, handing out Russian citizenship allows the Kremlin to “exert permanent pressure” on the authorities in Kyiv without any military escalation. This, in turn, “torpedoes the Minsk peace process,” while “the delay in conflict resolution contributes to making Russia comparatively more attractive as a country of emigration for Ukrainians.”

In other words, Russia’s “passportization” efforts seek to address a persistent domestic problem, as well. “The Donbas conflict area serves as a source of migration for counteracting, in the long term, both Russia’s population decline and shortages in its labour market,” Burkhardt explains.

As such, Burkhardt argues that both Ukraine and its international partners should respond by taking a critical look at their own policies towards the civilian population living in the Donbas. The EU and its member states should be playing a larger humanitarian role in the region, he says, in addition to recognizing their own contributions to population decline across Ukraine. 

“The EU should also encour¬age Ukraine to implement existing plans to simplify crossing of the Line of Contact in the wake of the pandemic, to reduce bureaucracy in processing documents and using social assistance,” Burkhardt concludes. “The isolation of the [non-government controlled areas] caused by Covid-19 is a massive factor in [government-controlled] Ukraine’s alienation from them, which inevitably increases Russia’s influence.”

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A shaky ceasefire is holding in Donbas for the moment

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July

Opinion

Alaco Dispatches: Western Balkans’ Labour Pains

Foreign investment in the more productive sectors of the west Balkan's economy may be put at risk by skills shortages driven by high levels of migration.

COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?

At his address to the nomenklatura, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said a remarkable phrase: “I’ll accept any of your decisions. But don’t you dare betray me! Betrayal won't be forgiven even in heaven."

ViennEast Compass: CESEE outlook, planning for new normal

There is no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, but the new normal that will emerge could benefit the countries of Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe (CESEE), due to the new opportunities that will arise.

Kyrgyzstan: Will fury around Askarov death end up signifying nothing?

The activist’s death in prison reflects poorly on the substantial investments that the international community has made into overhauling Kyrgyzstan’s notoriously selective and corrupt justice system.

COMMENT: The military flare-up along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is a modern-day James Bond film plot

The outbreak of a fresh military conflict on the Armenian and Azerbaijani border is straight out of a James Bond film and threatens both the region’s and Europe’s energy security among other things

Alaco Dispatches: Western Balkans’ Labour Pains
1 hour ago
COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?
1 day ago
ViennEast Compass: CESEE outlook, planning for new normal
3 days ago
Kyrgyzstan: Will fury around Askarov death end up signifying nothing?
7 days ago
COMMENT: The military flare-up along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is a modern-day James Bond film plot
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lukashenko postpones state of the nation speech as health fails
    3 days ago
  2. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    16 hours ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    10 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    8 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The military flare-up along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is a modern-day James Bond film plot
    8 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    10 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    10 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    30 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    8 days ago
  5. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss