French president ready to allow Albania, North Macedonia to launch EU negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 15 he is ready to allow Albania and North Macedonia to start EU accession negotiations.

The announcement came after last October Macron vetoed the countries' bids to start EU talks, insisting first on a new enlargement strategy, despite promises made by other EU member states to the two candidate countries.

"We are all awaiting a report from the European Commission in March on the two countries," the French president said at the Munich security conference.

The French president underlined that if the European Commission's enlargement reports due to be issued in March are positive, France will allow both countries to start EU accession talks.

Earlier this month, the European Commission presented a new enlargement methodology, initiated by France, with the aim of better supporting reforms in potential members of the European Union.