Gazprom Neft distributes medical PPE throughout Russia’s regions in fight against COVID-19

Gazprom Neft distributes medical PPE throughout Russia’s regions in fight against COVID-19
Russia's biggest companies have thrown themselves into helping in the fight against the pandemic as they increasingly take their ESG responsibilities more seriously.
By bne IntelliNews April 23, 2020

The latest Russian company to step into the ring in the battle to defeat Russia’s coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is the state-owned oil company Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the eponymous gas company.

As part of the company’s corporate programme to combat COVID-19,, dubbed Antivirus, Gazprom Neft has begun delivering free supplies of medical PPE (personal protective equipment) throughout Russia’s regions, the company said in a press release.

“The Gazprom Neft for Medics initiative will facilitate the delivery of more than 1.3mn masks and respirators, specialist isolation screens, goggles, hazmat suits and gloves to medical institutions,” the company said in a statement.

The first batches of equipment for medical professionals have already been delivered to healthcare agencies in seven regions of Russia (the Omsk, Orenburg and Tomsk Oblasts, St. Petersburg and Yaroslavl regions, and the Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrugs), where Gazprom Neft has major industrial facilities and tens of thousands of employees that are still at work on oil and gas production and oil refining.

“Gazprom Neft will continue to provide free deliveries of medical PPE over the coming months, as well as supporting emergency services and volunteer organisations by providing free fuel throughout the company’s filling-station network, which has already been supplying fuel to medical transport services at no cost in several regions of Russia,” the company said.

Several leading Russian companies have committed tens of millions of dollars to bolster the state’s efforts to contain and treat the victims of the killer virus.

Russian billionaire turned philanthropist Alisher Usmanov leads a Forbes global ranking of the most generous businessmen who have donated money to fighting the virus. Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska has pledged to build seven hospitals in Siberia, while the owner of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, says he has committed $143mn to a similar campaign in Russia’s Far North.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge

Slump in remittances to be twice as deep in CEE/Eurasia as during Great Recession

INTERVIEW: Financial markets have collapsed. What comes next?

News

Ankara ‘has fiscal legroom but is yet to find foreign funding’ as lira butts 7-to-dollar

With Erdogan administration insistent it’s not going to the IMF, restless markets want to know what the plan is to address Turkey’s pressing external debts.

Azerbaijan ‘forced to tell BP to cut oil production sharply’

Extent of OPEC+ output restrictions drawn up to tackle price crisis leaves Baku with little choice but to include energy major in reductions.

Georgia ex-president Saakashvili about to return to Ukraine politics

Former Georgian President and ex-Odesa governor Mikheil Saakashvili may return to the Ukrainian politics after a crushing defeat of his political movement during the 2019 snap parliamentary elections, which forced him to keep a low profile

Lira left further exposed as Turkish central bank gives imperilled economy shot in arm with another rate cut

One analyst concludes Turkey now in danger of “classic balance of payments crisis”. Pandemic upheaval looks set to deliver second recession in two years and possibly trigger ‘currency crisis, part II’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for establishment of a state-owned airline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a state-owned airline national champion similar to Turkish Airlines or Singapore Airlines.

Ankara ‘has fiscal legroom but is yet to find foreign funding’ as lira butts 7-to-dollar
2 days ago
Azerbaijan ‘forced to tell BP to cut oil production sharply’
2 days ago
Georgia ex-president Saakashvili about to return to Ukraine politics
3 days ago
Lira left further exposed as Turkish central bank gives imperilled economy shot in arm with another rate cut
3 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for establishment of a state-owned airline
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    6 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    3 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    20 days ago
  4. UPDATED: Oil prices fall to less than zero for the first time in history
    6 days ago
  5. Russia has become an agricultural powerhouse, but remains a net importer of food
    6 days ago
  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    1 month ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    20 days ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    6 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss