Georgia’s trade gap widens by 48% y/y in February

Georgia’s trade gap widens by 48% y/y in February
By bne IntelliNews March 15, 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade deficit deepened by 48% y/y to $564mn in February, according to preliminary data released by the statistics office Geostat.

The country’s exports surged robustly by 60% y/y to $429mn, but the imports’ 53% y/y advance resulted in a volume more than twice as large: $992mn.

The 12-month rolling trade deficit widened by 33.7% y/y to $6.16bn as of February. Exports increased slightly faster than imports, by 35.5% y/y versus 34.9% y/y but this was not enough to even moderate the widening of the trade gap.

The 12-month exports, $4.5bn, are less than half the volume of exports ($10.0bn) for the same period of time.

Georgia’s foreign trade will come again under pressure after the war in Ukraine emerged.

Last year, exports from Georgia to Russia increased by 38% and reached $610mn. As a result, Russia overtook Azerbaijan and became Georgia's second-largest export market – its share of total exports was 14.4%.

“The sanctions imposed in Russia have shown us once again that this market is unstable and we need to replace it,” said Ana Kvaratskhelia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Export Development Association, quoted by Business Media.

Russia's influence on Georgia is greater than we can imagine, she added.

"Russia's influence on our economy is not fully accounted for. We only know what the Statistics Service tells us – these numbers are imports, exports, tourism and investment, but Russia has even more influence over Georgia, which is not seen on a daily basis," said Kvaratskhelia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rising Georgian backlash to Russian influx

Georgia to apply for EU candidate status

Georgia’s exports rise faster than imports in January, but by not enough to close the gap

Data

Romania’s industry continues mild recovery in January

But the recovery is set to be dented by effects of Ukraine war and soaring energy prices.

Moldova’s inflation hits 18.5% y/y in February

Inflation expected to pass 20% mark this year and further rate hikes are likely.

Czech industrial output slightly up again in January

Industrial production grew by 1% year-on-year in January, although car production saw a drop.

Serbians blame US and Nato for Ukraine war

A majority of Serbians blame the US and Nato for the war in Ukraine, while just over a quarter blame Russia, a new poll shows.

Romania’s stock exchange maintains double-digit annual growth despite deep war losses

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, boasted a robust 12.6% y/y annual advance as of March 11.

Romania’s industry continues mild recovery in January
1 day ago
Moldova’s inflation hits 18.5% y/y in February
1 day ago
Czech industrial output slightly up again in January
1 day ago
Serbians blame US and Nato for Ukraine war
1 day ago
Romania’s stock exchange maintains double-digit annual growth despite deep war losses
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    13 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    19 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss