Georgian president vetoes National Bank amendments

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on February 23 vetoed amendments to the law governing the country’s National Bank, describing them as “neither necessary, urgent nor reasoned”.

According to the amendments, which Georgia’s parliament passed on an expedited basis, a newly appointed special representative would replace the National Bank’s president in the case of his absence. The amendments would also increase the number of executive members of the bank’s executive board.

Zourabichvili said said there was “no doubt” that the parliament would not support National Bank president candidates nominated by her, and by creating an additional special representative position [in case of rejection of her candidates], the latter would be able to perform the duties of the bank's president “for an indefinite period”.

She expressed hopes that the parliament would not override the veto.

In early February, the National Bank voiced opposition towards the amendments, arguing that the changes threaten its independence.

During a recent visit to Tbilisi , the IMF warned that any changes to the National Bank’s governance framework should be carefully contemplated and follow a deliberative consultation process to ensure that central bank independence and credibility are safeguarded.