Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine

Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine
Germany is Ukraine's second biggest military donor after the US / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin January 23, 2023

Germany has announced a €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine. Germany will provide Ukraine with a €1bn ($1.1bn) military assistance package, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein-8 summit on January 20, according to Ukrinform.

Netherlands is to supply 2 Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. The Netherlands will supply the air defence systems to Ukraine, according to a letter from Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the Dutch House of Representatives, reported NOS news organisation.

There is no decision yet on Leopard tanks for Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 20 that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached yet. "I'm very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don't know how the decision will look," Pistorius told reporters.

German intelligence has been alarmed by high losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut. According to Der Spiegel, during a secret meeting held this week in the Bundestag, the foreign intelligence service informed security politicians that Ukraine is losing a "three-digit number of soldiers" daily. The report doesn't specify how the losses are counted and whether they include wounded and captured.

Related Content

NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?

Sanctions against executives: a blow to good corporate governance in Russia

Berlin Wall-like ending to Ukraine conflict likely if Germany refuses to send tanks

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?

Sanctions against executives: a blow to good corporate governance in Russia

Berlin Wall-like ending to Ukraine conflict likely if Germany refuses to send tanks

News

Germany not to block Poland from sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says foreign minister

Countries that have the Leopards in their stock need Germany’s approval to send them to fight abroad, a commitment that Berlin has also been unwilling to make up to now.

Montenegro political deadlock sabotaging EU accession

Fears EU could freeze talks with Montenegro if constitutional court crisis is not resolved by end-January.

Slovak former coalition allies agree on September 30 election

Referendum initiated by opposition Smer-SD party on shortening parliamentary term fails because of low turnout.

Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander

As Ankara continues to block Finland and Sweden’s accession into military alliance, James Stavridis says Western capitals might start thinking “maybe we should look at our options”.

Bulgaria to hold new snap general election after parties fail to form government

Parties already mulling new alliances as Bulgaria prepares to hold its fifth general election in two years.

Germany not to block Poland from sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says foreign minister
5 hours ago
Montenegro political deadlock sabotaging EU accession
5 hours ago
Slovak former coalition allies agree on September 30 election
6 hours ago
Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
9 hours ago
Bulgaria to hold new snap general election after parties fail to form government
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  2. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    3 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    12 days ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    14 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    10 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    21 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss