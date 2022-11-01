Green energy arm of Israeli BIG Holding announces new projects in Bosnia and Romania

Green energy arm of Israeli BIG Holding announces new projects in Bosnia and Romania
By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2022

Israeli group BIG Energia Holdings won a tender for the construction of a combined wind and solar project in Bileća in Bosnia & Herzegovina and entered into a long-term lease of property in Romania for the construction of a solar power plant, BalkanGreenEnergynews.com reported.

Hungary-registered BIG Energia Holdings is part of the Israeli group BIG Shopping Centers: the owner of AFI shopping malls in Romania. It aims to invest in green energy ventures and become a leading renewable energy player in Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

CEO of the company’s European operations Yossi Edelstein said that over the past year it has acquired projects amounting to 500 MW, translating to investments of €520mn in total. It is handling a total project pipeline of 1.4 GW. Construction of some of the projects is anticipated to begin in 2023.

BIG Energia Holdings will develop the wind and solar project in Bosnia in partnership with Israel's Mega Or Holdings and through a local company. 

The power plant is envisaged to be built on state-owned land. It will comprise an 80 MW solar park and a 40 MW wind farm. The cost of development and construction will be approximately €108mn.

It estimates that gross revenues from sales of electricity would reach €14.6mn in the first year of operation after subtracting the fees paid to the electricity grid operator (based on a sale price of €60 per MWh). Total Ebitda is estimated at approximately €13mn annually.

The new solar project in Romania is worth €26mn and it comes on top of another wind farm planned in the country (97MW, €78mn-80mn investment).

BIG Energia Holdings has entered into a long-term land lease agreement, through a Romanian company it holds, with the aim to construct a photovoltaic plant. The development and construction cost is estimated at €26mn. The contract is for 35 years with an option for an additional term of 25 years.

The company expects gross revenues of approximately €3.5mn in the first year of operation after subtracting payments to the electricity grid, based on a sales price of €60 per MWh. Total Ebitda is estimated at €3mn annually.

The solar farm near Roşiori and Troianul in Romania’s south will have an estimated installed capacity of 40 MW.

 
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Dodik promises secession for Bosnia’s Republika Srpska at mass rally

Fiscal pressure grows in Western Balkans as region heads into new storm

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Iran renewables capacity to exceed 1,000 MW by end of Persian year in March

Iran is claiming progress with its solar industry, set to reach an estimated 1,000 MW in the next six months. Time will only tell whether the country, hit with massive protests and a crisis of legitimacy, will pull off this massive feat.

Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub

The plan is to turn waters from the Caspian Sea into clean hydrogen for export.

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

The world is heading for a 2.8°C rise in global warming by 2100 unless governments urgently improve their emissions targets, the UN warned, otherwise the window of opportunity to take the required climate action will slam shut.

bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn

The war in Ukraine has prompted new investment in green hydrogen to reach over $73bn as costs fall, making fossil fuel-produced hydrogen uneconomic as gas prices soar.

bneGREEN: Carbon emissions to peak in “historic turning point” IEA says

Global carbon emissions will peak in 2025 as the world reaches a “historic turning point” and governments pour investment into renewables to counteract the energy crisis that has gripped the world this year.

bneGREEN: Iran renewables capacity to exceed 1,000 MW by end of Persian year in March
2 days ago
Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Carbon emissions to peak in “historic turning point” IEA says
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    1 day ago
  3. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    5 days ago
  4. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    8 days ago
  5. Why Turkey is going nowhere fast with ‘lira-isation’
    6 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    24 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    20 days ago
  3. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss