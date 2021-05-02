Higher electricity prices push up Slovenia’s inflation in April

Slovenia’s consumer price index (CPI) went up by 2.1% year on year in April, speeding up from a slim 0.1% inflation a month earlier, and was mostly a result of higher electricity prices, the statistics office said on March 30.

On a monthly basis, Slovenia’s CPI increased 1% in April after moving up 0.3% in March.

The largest impact on the annual inflation of 1 percentage point (pp) came from higher prices of electricity (+40.4%), which are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

In March 2020, electricity prices significantly decreased due to the government decree on temporary non-payment of contributions.

Higher prices of petroleum products contributed to additional 0.8 pp increase of overall inflation. The prices of liquid fuels jumped by 30.4% and the prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were higher by 16.9% in April.



The annual growth rate was pushed down by 0.4 pp as a result of 9.2% lower prices of package holidays.

In the first four months, Slovenia posted a slim inflation of 0.1%.

Measured against the harmonised index of consumer prices, in April, consumer prices moved up by 2.2% y/y, and rose 0.8% m/m.