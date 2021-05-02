Higher electricity prices push up Slovenia’s inflation in April

Higher electricity prices push up Slovenia’s inflation in April
By bne IntelliNews May 2, 2021

Slovenia’s consumer price index (CPI) went up by 2.1% year on year in April, speeding up from a slim 0.1% inflation a month earlier, and was mostly a result of higher electricity prices, the statistics office said on March 30.

On a monthly basis, Slovenia’s CPI increased 1% in April after moving up 0.3% in March.

The largest impact on the annual inflation of 1 percentage point (pp) came from higher prices of electricity (+40.4%), which are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

In March 2020, electricity prices significantly decreased due to the government decree on temporary non-payment of contributions.

Higher prices of petroleum products contributed to additional 0.8 pp increase of overall inflation. The prices of liquid fuels jumped by 30.4% and the prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were higher by 16.9% in April.

The annual growth rate was pushed down by 0.4 pp as a result of 9.2% lower prices of package holidays.

In the first four months, Slovenia posted a slim inflation of 0.1%.

Measured against the harmonised index of consumer prices, in April, consumer prices moved up by 2.2% y/y, and rose 0.8% m/m.

Russia's manufacturing PMI slips to 50.4 in April as growth slows

Russia's business and consumer confidence surveys delivered very positive results

Poland's CPI surges 4.3% y/y in April

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips to 50.4 in April as growth slows

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI registered 50.4 in April, down slightly from 51.1 in March, to signal the slowest improvement in operating conditions in the last four months.

Russia's business and consumer confidence surveys delivered very positive results

Spirits in Russia are picking up as both Rosstat’s business and consumer confidence surveys delivered very positive results.

Poland’s CPI surges 4.3% y/y in April

Despite the faster than expected growth, analysts remain confident that the central bank will keep its ultra-dovish policy until mid-2022 at least.

Russian population inflation expectations soar to their highest level since 2016

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has released the results of a survey on inflation expectations conducted in early April that show consumers' expectations for inflation have “gone through the roof”.

Croatia’s retail trade up 14.3% y/y in March as shopping habits return to normal

March 2020 was the first month in which retail trade was dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

