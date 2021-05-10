Huawei pushes for amendments to Romania’s draft 5G law

Huawei pushes for amendments to Romania’s draft 5G law
By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2021

Chinese telecom equipment and software producer Huawei is calling for significant amendments to the draft 5G legislation that the Romanian government has submitted to the parliament for endorsement, HotNews.ro reported.

The bill sets guidelines for the licensing of 5G equipment and technology suppliers, hence it must be promulgated before the auction of the frequency bands allocated to such services. 

The Chinese company wants the parliament’s expert committees to officially invite suppliers, telecom operators and consumer associations to the debates on the bill.

The justice ministry, the Competition Council, the Economic and Social Committee and the Legislative Council have expressed views about the bill not complying with EU recommendations, namely including technical guidelines and clearly separating critical from non-critical infrastructure assets, Huawei has argued.

On the one hand, Huawei warns against the negative impact of the 5G bill as it is — claiming it will lead to €2.56bn direct losses and €4.67bn indirect losses — and on the other suggests amendments to the bill.

At the same time, it claims that it is not a threat to security but a supplier of security, through its technologies.

Huawei proposes two specific amendments. 

Firstly, the Chinese company wants the 5G bill to refer to the EU 5G toolkit and the legislative practices of other EU member states (eg Germany and Finland) and reduce the scope (of the licensing requirements) to the sensitive area, namely to the 5G core network. 

Secondly, Huawei suggests managing the cybersecurity risks by technical means, a procedure that has been fully verified in some EU member states. Germany and Finland have introduced technical standards (such as the GSMA NESAS standard) in the relevant legislation of their respective countries, Huawei argued.

Notably, both proposals made by Huawei would make the 5G bill subject to EU notification procedures, meaning the document should be first submitted to the European Commission for endorsement before the promulgation.

In related news, Hotnews.ro reported letters were sent by a variety of Chinese companies and associations, more or less related to the telecom area, asking the Romanian authorities to amend the 5G bill as advocated by Huawei.

Previously, Romania signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US under which it endorsed the so-called Prague Proposals — the cybersecurity framework that resulted from the Prague 5G security conference hosted by the Czech Republic in May 2019. The document also included three criteria Romania pledged to impose as part of the process of licensing of equipment providers to networks based on 5G technologies. The proposals did not single out specific companies to be avoided, but they could be interpreted as banning Huawei.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Swiss ICT group ALSO acquires Serbia's PIN Computers

EWDN: After a new acquisition, Sber wants to become a central player in the Russian digital music market

EWDN: After successes in Russia and Israel, Yandex prepares to launch express delivery service in Western Europe

Tech

Swiss ICT group ALSO acquires Serbia's PIN Computers

Acquisition of Novi Sad-based PIN Computers to help ALSO's expansion in Eastern Europe.

EWDN: After a new acquisition, Sber wants to become a central player in the Russian digital music market

Sber, the state-controlled financial and digital giant, has announced a binding agreement to fully acquire Muzlab, a leader in the Russian B2B audio streaming market.

EWDN: After successes in Russia and Israel, Yandex prepares to launch express delivery service in Western Europe

Yandex, the NASDAQ-listed Russian tech major, is preparing to launch its express e-grocery delivery service in Western Europe – after successful deployment in Russia and Israel, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Rise and fall of Turkish technology retailer Bimeks ends in bankruptcy

Company that started out as a humble shop run by the Akgiray brothers appears to have expired.

Sberbank pushes the Sber rebranding, promises to double online ecosystem investments over the next three years

Russia’s leading retail bank has rebranded to just “Sber,” dropping the word “bank” from its name, but the change has not really caught on. The management is now ramping up a rebranding drive and has promised to double investment into tech.

Swiss ICT group ALSO acquires Serbia's PIN Computers
6 days ago
EWDN: After a new acquisition, Sber wants to become a central player in the Russian digital music market
9 days ago
EWDN: After successes in Russia and Israel, Yandex prepares to launch express delivery service in Western Europe
9 days ago
Rise and fall of Turkish technology retailer Bimeks ends in bankruptcy
11 days ago
Sberbank pushes the Sber rebranding, promises to double online ecosystem investments over the next three years
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    5 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    6 days ago
  3. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  4. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    21 days ago
  5. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    10 hours ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    21 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    27 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    5 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    26 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss